Gardner-White Hiring 250 Employees

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the landscape for furniture retailers continues to change in southeast Michigan, Gardner-White is positioning itself for sales growth in 2020. President Rachel Stewart announced today the largest hiring effort in the company's history.

"We are adding more than 250 jobs to our workforce immediately," said Stewart. "We have rewarding high-paying jobs available now in our corporate, customer service, sales, drivers and warehouse divisions."

"We know there are a lot of talented former Art Van employees looking to serve their customers in a family-oriented environment with quality products," said Stewart. "Come check us out at Gardner-White. You'll find a satisfying career with lots of promotions from within."

Gardner-White is enhancing their benefits packages to make these jobs even more attractive to Metro Detroiters who are unemployed or looking to change or seek out a new career path. "Employees will have healthcare coverage beginning on Day One," explained Stewart. "We are looking for people to make this a long-term career choice so we are offering one of the best benefits packages in the State."

With 11 locations located in cities throughout southeast Michigan, Gardner-White plans to be the consumer's first choice now that Art Van has vacated the market. "This will be a new Gardner-White," said Stewart. "We are looking at all aspects of our business to determine how we can better serve our existing customers and employees while engaging new ones."

Over the next several months, in addition to bolstering its workforce, Gardner- White will refine its in-store merchandising strategy, promotional plan and most importantly, their product lineup. "Furniture consumers are going to love what we have coming," said Stewart. "We'll have new and improved products across all categories, more consumer-centric showrooms and a brand positioned to earn the trust of the furniture and mattress consumers Art Van left behind."

Family-owned and operated for 108 years, Gardner-White has been a staple in metro Detroit. Irwin Kahn became the second-generation owner in the mid-1950s. Irwin's daughter Barb Tronstein and son-in-law Steve are the third-generation owners and are still very active in the day-to-day operations of Gardner-White. Their daughter Rachel is now positioned to lead the organization into the future.

For a complete list of Gardner-White openings, visit www.gardner-white.com/jobs.

