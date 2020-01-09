Garfield Refining Wins Award for Best Dental Scrap Refiner of 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garfield Refining, a leading precious-metal refinery in Philadelphia, is proud to announce that it has won Dentaltown Magazine's Townie Choice Award for Best Dental Scrap Refiner for the ninth year in a row!

The Townie Choice Awards is an annual celebration hosted by Dentaltown Magazine that highlights top companies in the dental industry. Every year, dental professionals from around the country vote on a list of nominees and acknowledge companies who exemplify superior products and services in the dental industry.

"This is the best refiner I have worked with in my 20 years in the dental field. The turnaround time is the fastest in the industry, and there are several choices of payment options. They break down the alloys when they assay it, so you know exactly how much of what alloy was recovered. The professionalism has been great, with notifications when they receive your shipment and when it settles," said Mr. Jon Gaich, a dental lab technician.

Garfield Refining has served customers for over 128 years and works with dentists by purchasing dental scrap, which includes crowns, bridges, inlays, and clasps, and often contain precious metals like gold, silver, and palladium. Their experts separate the precious metals from dental materials and refine them, which allows Garfield Refining to monetize otherwise non-fungible materials.

As a family-owned business, their customer-first approach has helped them build lasting relationships with professionals across the dental industry, including dentists, dental assistants, dental labs, and dental service organizations. In addition to the dental industry, Garfield Refining also processes material from other industries and individuals, including jewelers, pawnshops, gold buyers, and more.

"The best thing about being named America's top dental refinery is that it's a confirmation that dental professionals trust our company," says Mr. Morgan Kerrissey, President of Garfield Refining. "Winning this award for the past nine years is a nice reminder that top-notch customer service and industry-leading prices is always appreciated. Here's to more years to come!"

To learn more about Garfield Refining and the services they offer, visit GarfieldRefining.com or call (800) 523-0968.

About Garfield Refining: Garfield Refining is a 128-year-old precious-metal refinery that buys gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Family owned and operated in Philadelphia, PA since 1892, Garfield Refining has an A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has done business with over a million customers worldwide.

