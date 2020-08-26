Garibaldi Update

TSXV: GGI

OTC: GGIFF

Frankfurt: RQM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") will restart operations at the E&L Nickel Mountain project this week. After a heartbreaking loss, the entire Company and crew of professionals in camp have focused their thoughts and prayers on the well-being of their co-worker's family. Following appropriate measures and considerations, the company's drill program will resume. Our committed personnel will now carry on with exploration programs at Nickel Mountain and Casper.

Updates on drilling status, E&L and Casper will follow.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.

We seek safe harbor.

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.

Per: "Steve Regoci"

Steve Regoci,

President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Related Links

http://www.garibaldiresources.com

