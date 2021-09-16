Garland Technology Celebrates 10 Years with a 4th Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading manufacturer of Network TAPs, Network Packet Brokers, and Inline Bypass Solutions, is proud to announce its fourth appearance on the Inc. 5000 List as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition multiple times from Inc. 5000. I am humbled by the positive response we've received from our customers and partners as we strive to make it easy to do business with Garland Technology," states Chris Bihary, CEO and Co-Founder. "Making the 2021 List is particularly special because we are celebrating our 10-year anniversary this year. I am proud of the Garland team for creating sustained growth for this company in the IT and OT network space."

Garland Technology has much to celebrate in 2021 with new partner announcements, a new office in Denver, Colorado to support customers and partners in the Central and Western regions of the United States, and new product launches to help IT and OT networks have reliable and secure packet visibility.

Bihary adds, "There is no time to rest as we gear up for the fourth quarter. We are rolling out a "Grow with Garland" Channel Incentive Program in Europe to help our partners grow their businesses with Garland's extensive product line. Also, we are launching a new Network Packet Broker with an innovative 13" depth that is perfect for flyaway cyber kits that need to be transported in the overhead bins of commercial airlines to troubleshoot remote networks."

Garland Technology is an industry leader of IT and OT network solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing simple, reliable, and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, Texas. For help identifying the right IT / OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @garland-technology-llc.

