Garland Technology Grows Tech Partner Footprint in Europe With Orsec Technologies

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker, and cloud visibility solutions, today announced a tech partner alliance with Orsec Technologies SAS, and their powerful OORIGIN Cyber Security platform. This strategic partnership solidifies the continued growth of Garland Technology's European partner ecosystem to build integrated cyber exposure solutions.

"The global need for network visibility is abundantly apparent when designing network security solutions," says Chris Bihary, CEO & Founder at Garland Technology. "Most tools cannot perform adequately when they are not receiving complete packet data. By providing 100% visibility to tools like OORIGIN, we are empowering users with a complete picture of what's happening in their network."

The Garland Technology and Orsec joint solution ensures the security of users' data with deep packet inspection (DPI) providing visibility into the network traffic. This new solution passively monitors and inspects IPv4 traffic and classifies it into flows, describing the protocols, application events, and associated metadata. Using live wire data, Garland Technology and Orsec provide an end-to-end visibility solution that sends traffic from the passive fiber network TAPs and PacketMAXTM Advanced Aggregators, filtering and load balancing the traffic before sending the data through the OORIGIN network monitoring tool to empower IT security audits.

"When securing an IT infrastructure, getting 100% visibility of network traffic is the primary goal," says Jean-Luc Rouinvy, CEO & Founder of Orsec Technologies. "We're very excited to work with Garland Technology and provide a 360° strategy for deep packet inspection."

About Garland Technology

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For more info, visit GarlandTechnology.com

About Orsec Technologies

Orsec Technologies SAS is a French software development company dedicated to solving cyber problems. We build a next-generation Cyber Security solution to protect businesses from growing cyber threats. Our goal is to provide small and medium enterprises with a level of network protection typically only afforded by large corporations or government. Our oorigin solution offers unrivaled network visibility to empower IT security audits and faster post cybersecurity incident investigations.

Media Contact:

