Garment Steamer Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities by 2025 | Key Players: Panasonic, Rowenta, Jiffy Steamer & AB Electrolux | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of the global Garment Steamer Market was priced at US$ 2.32 billion in 2018 and is estimated to touch US$ 3.36 billion during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2019 to 2025 due to the influence of e-commerce networks, increasing number of convenience and specialty stores, and demand for competent appliances offer enormous development openings. Augmented expenditure on the cutting-edge consumer appliances, particularly in the sector of garment care, is likewise expected to motivate the garments steamer market.

Drivers:

Ease of usage, transportability, flexibility, and greater proficiency presented by the steamers as compared to flat irons, increases their demand in the global garment steamer market. Additionally, growth in amount of advertising movements by the manufacturing companies supports the development. Philips had an advertising campaign for its recently presented garment steamer in the market to alert the general public regarding the suitability of using garment care appliances In January 2019.

Furthermore, growing sum of companies flowing into the market owing to increasing demand for innovative products will upkeep the growth. The progress is equally motivated by the infiltration of the product in the sector of laundry care. The product is likewise utilized for carpets because it can take away dirt and dust even though upholding the quality of the fabric. In the Asia Pacific, it is expected to observe the speedy CAGR during 2019 to 2025 owing to the arrival of advanced products together with greater demand for innovative home-based applications.

Increasing alertness of the customers regarding the multifunctional products will likewise power the demand for the product within the region. Important firms are concentrating on the development of the product and an enlargement of the capacity by way of Mergers & Acquisition to upsurge their share. Consecutively, this will upkeep the development of the market. Rowenta presented new-fangled IXEO steamer which is having an innovative ergonomic design for the uses at home, in March 2019.

Increasing anxiety about wearing appropriate garments, increasing demand from entertainment and fashion industry, decreasing hazard of burning the clothes, are some of foremost reasons motivating the development.

Restraints:

On the other hand, greater power ingestion is becoming such as most important restrain for the development.

Classification:

The global garment steamer industry can be classified by Delivery Networks, Application, Type and Region. By Delivery Network, it can be classified as Offline, Online. By Application it can be classified as Commercial, Residential, Carpets, Clothes, Curtains and others. By Type, it can be classified as Standing Garment Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global garments steamer industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to growing demand for cutting-edge home appliances in the nation states for example France, U.K. and Germany, Europe grasps the biggest share for garment steamer. The European market is headed by the U.K. The scope for the domestic appliances in Germany was prized by 3.9billion in 2018.

Then again, Asia Pacific is estimated to record the maximum CAGR of 7.31% during the period of forecast. This development can be credited to increasing demand for fabric care appliances in developing nation state, for example India and China. The business of consumer appliances in India is projected to increase at a sturdy CAGR during the period of forecast. Furthermore, demand for proficient and finest products and the growth in the buying power of the customers will motivate the local market. Moreover, a huge number of companies are trying to come in the region owing to great prospective for the development. This will additionally motivate the market.

Companies:

The important manufacturing companies are implementing a number of tactical actions, for example increasing the manufacturing capacity, modernization of the product and mergers & acquisition. Some of the important companies for garment steamer market are Midea Group Co., Ltd, Panasonic, SALAV USA, Rowenta, Jiffy Steamer, Chigo, Singer, Conair, Little duck, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Steam fast, Epica, PurSteam, Rowenta, Haier Group Corporation, Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd, and AB Electrolux.

Market Segment:

Garment Steamer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Clothes



Curtains



Carpets



Others

Garment Steamer Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Garment Steamer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

