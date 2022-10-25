Garmin inReach aids in 10,000 incidents thanks to two-way communication and SOS functionality

inReach devices have provided SOS assistance and peace of mind on seven continents in more than 150 countries

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), supported the milestone of 10,000 SOS incidents with an inReach® device1. As a global leader in two-way satellite communication, Garmin offers a wide variety of handheld devices with inReach technology allowing for two-way text messaging, location tracking, and critical SOS emergency response services, providing peace of mind to individuals around the world. From family camping trips in California to mountain climbing in the European Alps, inReach users participate in a variety of adventures, and thanks to inReach, users have the security of knowing help can be a button press away.

"With Garmin inReach's two-way communication and 24/7 staffed coordination center, help is never out of reach. We are honored to provide this potentially life-saving service and gratified to be the satellite communication device of choice for adventurers all over the world," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Whether on the drive home from a trip or exploring the globe, having an inReach device nearby provides peace of mind that you can quickly connect with emergency coordinators, as well as friends and family."

Insights from 10,000 SOS Incidents

Garmin Response SM has coordinated inReach SOS incidents in more than 150 countries and on all seven continents since 2011.

has coordinated inReach SOS incidents in more than 150 countries and on all seven continents since 2011. Mountain regions such as the Pacific Crest Trail, the European Alps, and nearly all of New Zealand seem to have a high propensity for SOS incidents; however, emergencies don't just happen in remote areas. Cities like Los Angeles , Phoenix and Aspen have all reported SOS incidents ranging from cycling to hiking.

seem to have a high propensity for SOS incidents; however, emergencies don't just happen in remote areas. Cities like , and have all reported SOS incidents ranging from cycling to hiking. No one expects to have a medical emergency or injury. However, combined these two incidents represent nearly 50% of the global SOS incidents 2 , highlighting the preparedness inReach provides users to meet unexpected or unforeseen events.

, highlighting the preparedness inReach provides users to meet unexpected or unforeseen events. The top five activities that produced incidents include hiking/backpacking, driving, motorcycling, climbing/mountaineering, and boating.

Nearly one in five incidents were triggered by a good Samaritan, who purchased a device for their own peace of mind but were able to assist someone else in need.

The second highest number of SOS triggers (12%) comes from driving incidents, proving SOS needs don't only occur in high-risk situations. Many driving SOS incidents involve people simply needing help while on the road and outside of cellphone service.

inReach incidents include a variety of unique instances including pet emergencies, unexpected natural disasters, and even reuniting a child with their parent.

How inReach SOS works with Garmin Response

Thanks to a dedicated SOS button and 100% global Iridium® satellite network coverage, Garmin inReach users can quickly report an SOS should an emergency occur. Once an SOS is reported, even if no other action is taken by the user, the device sends a distress message to Garmin Response, a 24/7-staffed professional emergency response coordination center. Garmin Response will communicate with the individual in distress, their listed emergency contacts, and applicable Search & Rescue organizations and other available local resources. They will deliver a confirmation when help is on the way, provide updates on the status of the response effort, and will remain engaged until the incident is resolved.

"The two-way communication of inReach is so important in an emergency situation. After initiating an SOS, Garmin Response will ask questions to learn more about the incident and what appropriate first responses are needed for rescue, whether a tow-truck or helicopter," said Sarah Kramlich, Garmin senior director of services and subscription strategy. "We are both proud and humbled to have assisted in 10,000 incidents, but this number is only part of the larger inReach story of providing peace of mind to all inReach users. The two-way communication with all inReach devices has helped countless people self-rescue in low-risk situations, where a friend or family assisting may be more appropriate than an emergency response team."

Find your Garmin inReach

Garmin offers a selection of inReach devices that vary in weight, display size and features, all with two-way communication and SOS capabilities.

For anyone such as car campers, cabin-goers or casual outdoor enthusiasts who find themselves without cell service, the inReach Messenger is an easy-interface device that provides a simple, communication-focused inReach experience.

For adventurers who want to travel light, the inReach Mini 2 is lightweight and compact, where size and weight of gear matters most .

For dedicated explorers, mountaineers, and hunters, the rugged GPSMAP ® 66i GPS handheld and satellite communicator offers TopoActive mapping and inReach technology for backcountry activities.

66i GPS handheld and satellite communicator offers TopoActive mapping and inReach technology for backcountry activities. For road warriors, the Montana ® 700 Series includes a full-touchscreen display, letting users quickly and easily type messages, plus a variety of mounting options for ATV, motorcycles, bikes and more.

700 Series includes a full-touchscreen display, letting users quickly and easily type messages, plus a variety of mounting options for ATV, motorcycles, bikes and more. For overlanding enthusiasts, the Tread ® XL Series is built for every part of the journey and has the mapping you need to stay on track and communication technology to stay in touch.

XL Series is built for every part of the journey and has the mapping you need to stay on track and communication technology to stay in touch. For mariners, the GPSMAP 86sci offers preloaded BlueChart ® g3 coastal charts in a water-resistant, floating design perfect for a day on the water.

g3 coastal charts in a water-resistant, floating design perfect for a day on the water. Aviators can send and receive messages conveniently through their Garmin Pilot™ smart device app right from the cockpit. Garmin Pilot leverages the inReach Mini 2's GPS positioning to drive a georeferenced aircraft position symbol on a tablet's moving map display.

An active satellite subscription is required for live tracking, messaging and interactive SOS capabilities. A variety of affordable annual or month-to-month airtime packages are available. Individuals with a supported device and an active subscription can purchase search and rescue (SAR) insurance plans through Garmin Response which offer financial reimbursement for qualified search and rescue related expenses3. For additional information on the 10,000th SOS incident, and to read more Saved by Garmin stories, please visit blogs.garmin.com

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

