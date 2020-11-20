Garnet Hill Donates to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Giving Tuesday

The brand has a 10-year history of partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raise money during their St. Jude Thanks and Giving ® campaign to help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because the only thing families should worry about is helping their child live. This campaign runs mid-November through the end of the year.

"For over 10 years, Garnet Hill has been a dedicated partner and supporter of the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Connie Hallquist, President, Garnet Hill. "This holiday season, our team wanted to spread the warmth of the season to help support these children and their families during their difficult time."

You can help support the fight against childhood cancer by purchasing a Garnet Hill plush loft blanket, which makes a great holiday gift this season. Give back and feel good about the products you're purchasing!

About Garnet Hill®

Renowned for superior quality, fine fibers, and original design for over 40 years, Garnet Hill provides distinctive bedding, home furnishings, sleepwear, shoes, women's apparel, and children's clothing online and in catalogs. Garnet Hill is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate® and Grandin Road®. https://www.garnethill.com/

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

