Garnier USA Delivers Hand Sanitizers to Frontline Retail Employees Across America in the Most Affected Areas in the Fight Against COVID-19

"We are very grateful for the hard work of essential employees and the service they are bringing to our local communities. Our number one priority at Garnier is to take care of each other. We are working as quickly as possible to produce hand sanitizers to help frontline retail employees stay safe and healthy during this Coronavirus outbreak," says Alanna McDonald, President of Garnier USA.

Garnier's Global Commitment in the Fight Against COVID-19

The Garnier brand is also making a global financial commitment to the fight against COVID-19 by contributing more than $1 million to support the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies. These funds will provide urgent assistance to the most vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19.

Furthermore, as part of L'Oréal's Coronavirus Solidarity Program, Garnier is currently producing and distributing millions of units of hand sanitizer free of charge to all of its food retailers' employees in Europe. Providing this in-kind donation of sanitizer is a way for Garnier to protect and thank those who are working tirelessly to make our daily life possible.

"At Garnier, we believe it is our corporate social responsibility to support those working on the frontline every day and those who are helping to protect the most vulnerable populations across the world," says Adrien Koskas, Garnier Global Brand President.

About Garnier USA

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop beauty products with a keen awareness of its social responsibility to you and the planet. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Fructis hair care and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat @GarnierUSA

About IFRC

IFRC is the world's largest humanitarian network, comprising 192 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies working to save lives and promote dignity around the world.

www.ifrc.org and @IFRC - Facebook - Twitter - YouTube

