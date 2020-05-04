Garrett Alton Joins Wilmington Trust As Wealth Market Leader for Atlanta

"The goal is to position Wilmington Trust as the undisputed market leader in this region" Alton said. "In a market as vibrant as Atlanta, Wilmington Trust should be the go-to for privately held business, wealthy families/individuals, endowments and foundations, as well as family offices. The region's thriving business ecosystem can continue to create significant wealth and we are uniquely positioned to serve this market. Individuals and Institutions need more than just an experienced investment adviser. They need an advisory partner that can bring a truly comprehensive and experienced approach to both sides of the balance sheet as well as tax and accounting advice, multigenerational planning and trust services."

To achieve strong growth, Alton plans to leverage the established strengths of Wilmington Trust, including investment knowledge, deep expertise in wealth strategy, fiduciary solutions and powerful private banking services. "Furthermore, Wilmington Trust has over a century* of experience nationally - and nearly two decades in Atlanta - working with private businesses sales, offering pre-transaction planning," he said.

In addition to partnering with the business community, Alton plans to aggressively recruit new talent to join the existing Atlanta team "Supporting and coaching our current team of seasoned professionals is important as we immediately begin to recruit new talent. Specifically, Wealth Advisors, Private Bankers and Client Associates to build out the office to not only support our current clients but to also support the growth we seek in our Atlanta business." he said.

"The appointment of Garrett in this role enables us to grow in the market and service our clients in a more seamless manner", said Doris Meister Executive Vice President, Wealth Management at Wilmington Trust. "His track record of success, combined with his broad knowledge of the region, will work to cement Wilmington Trust's competitive advantage."

"Garrett's arrival in Atlanta marks a major milestone for our firm," said Bill Buccella, head of U.S. Markets, Wilmington Trust. "He brings the extensive experience and leadership necessary to deepen existing client relationships and develop new relationships that will ultimately expand our presence."

Alton's experience and roots in Atlanta run deep with over 20 years of Wealth Management/Financial services experience in Georgia and 28 years overall "I'm excited about the continued business growth in Atlanta and looking forward to reengaging with the business and charitable communities in my home state. I'm also exploring board and charitable opportunities that can have a meaningful impact for the great people of Atlanta and continue Wilmington Trusts strong legacy of supporting the communities in which we live, work and serve."

Garrett holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, Business Management from Augusta University. He also earned the Charted Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) from the American College.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Advisory offers a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

