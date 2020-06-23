Garrett Delivers Industry-First Predictive Maintenance Software to Commercial Vehicle Fleet Managers

ROLLE, Switzerland, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a leading differentiated technology provider into the automotive industry, has developed its Garrett Early Warning System (EWS) software to focus the power of both physics and artificial intelligence (AI) into an aftermarket tool benefitting global commercial fleet managers.

Garrett EWS is one example of diagnostic and prognostic software systems the company is developing to create a safer and more secure operating environment across the automotive industry. Garrett EWS is ideally suited to complement and enhance existing telematic hardware which commercial fleet operators rely upon for data related to key business metrics such as fuel consumption, operational run-time, axle weights and driver behaviors. Garrett's solution adds a sophisticated set of algorithms capable of detecting faults on all connected vehicle systems and applied AI learning to predict the future operational health of connected systems.

Driven by AI, physics and experience, Garrett EWS uses a multi-dimensional model to interpret and analyze a combination of real-time vehicle data together with catalogued data. This creates a context for diagnostic comparisons to take place and resulting in prognostic fault forecasting to identify potential issues before they happen.

"Garrett EWS software is already in use with test vehicles across dozens of fleets in Europe, and the feedback has been extremely positive," said Eric Fraysse, president of Garrett Global Aftermarket. "Garrett EWS uses multiple health indicators developed from models using original data from the vehicles manufacturer, learned experiences through our onboard data collection and input from garage service experiences. What sets the Garrett solution apart, is that our algorithms are not just tuned to the make and model of any vehicle, but they are capable of accounting for the inputs and driving styles attached to each individual vehicle in the fleet. Garrett EWS is a platform that learns and treats each vehicle separately."

Garrett EWS covers all connected systems, including aftertreatment and exhaust; battery, alternator and starter; body and chassis; braking; cooling; fuel; lubrication, tires, transmission. Garrett has also leveraged its more than 65 years of turbocharger experience to incorporate health indicator models within Garrett EWS to provide fleet managers with real-time full monitoring and accurate characterizations of turbo performance. With more than 700 health indicators across over 150 subsystems, every vehicle is analyzed from multiple angles. Garrett EWS health indicator accuracy is greater than 80 percent.

"Commercial vehicle fleet reliability is measured in financial terms," said Fraysse. "Keeping vehicles at work and on the road, reducing unplanned downtime, and adding flexibility to service scheduling really gives operators a leg up on keeping costs down. From understanding engine loads to the quality of fuel in the tank, Garrett EWS can help make that happen."

Initial case studies conducted by Garrett with fleet partners have led to anticipated savings of more than €130,000 a year for a fleet operator. In addition to public transportation, Garrett sees opportunities with regulated sectors such as emergency services and long-haul trucking, in addition to leasing, rental and service fleets.

About Garrett

Garrett (www.garrettmotion.com) is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, and more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more news and information on Garrett, please visit www.garrettmotion.com/news.

SOURCE Garrett Motion Inc.