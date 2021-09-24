Garrett PD6500i Receives ECAC Certification

GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that its PD-6500i model walk-through metal detector has passed third party testing and has been certified to comply with Standard 2 European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) requirements. This performance standard, which was established for airports in the European Union (EU), is now recognized as a highly sought-after indicator of quality and performance for security equipment that has passed rigorous laboratory testing procedures.

"The ECAC certification is a standard similar to that of TSA certification in the US, and it has been adopted by a much wider international security market outside of Europe," said Aaron Arellano, Senior Product Manager for

Garrett. "Achieving this EU certification further validates the technology and sophisticated capabilities of the Garrett PD-6500i walk-through metal detector."

Garrett's PD-6500i is a 33-zone security walkthrough that already meets many of the world's most rigorous certifications, including those of the TSA (US airport standards), STAC (French airport standards), AENA (Spanish airport standards), and CJIAC (Japanese airport standards). The latest ECAC certification was the result of the PD-6500i's successful completion of the ECAC Common Evaluation Process (CEP), wherein the product demonstrated its consistent, repeatable, and reliable performance against rigorous industry testing procedures.

"We hear from increasing numbers of customers that they trust the ECAC standard, and not only in Europe. Furthermore, the ECAC standard, unlike the NIJ standard, comes with third-party test validation. As a result, security buyers can rest assured that ECAC-certified products perform to the standard. This is not the case with products that claim to be NIJ compliant, as those claims are solely based on the subjective self-certifications of the manufacturers," said Garrett CEO Steve Novakovich.

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fourth-generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. For more than 57 years, Garrett has engineered the most advanced metal detection products, including walk-through, hand-held, and ground-search metal detectors for the security industry. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

