Garrett Van Wagoner, Managing Member Van Wagoner Ventures introduces the Firm's third Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Limited Partnership (LP) opportunity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Wagoner Ventures is raising a private round for a Company with proven technology that will disrupt a niche of the $55 billion battery market.

This transaction, upon its success, will continue Van Wagoner Ventures' commitment to providing access to the leading technology solutions in the mobility connected space. Each transaction in the SPV LP series are companies VW Ventures believes have the following characteristics:

Large market opportunities serving the mobility connected ecosystem Deploying disruptive technology solutions with superior management teams Creating Impact through an interdependent, cleaner more efficient sustainable grid

We anticipate SPV III will disrupt the $55 billion dollar market in a 100-year-old battery vertical. The Company brings robust intellectual property and IP protected technology offering their customer's 2x the power, 2x the cycle life, and 2x the capacity at ½ the cost per amp hour. The company's reduction in size and weight greatly expands their market opportunity, with targeted initial markets in Motive, Data Centers, Industrial, Defense, Marine, and Telecom. Each of these opportunities is large growing markets with a thirst for new solutions that can satisfy all technical and market requirements and still provide the "unfair advantage" of being non-toxic, non-explosive, recyclable and completely eco-friendly.

Our mission at Van Wagoner Ventures, is to be the leading financier of "New Economy" mobility connected technology solutions, creating impact through an interdependent, cleaner more efficient sustainable transportation grid. This ecosystem is about to embark on fundamental changes over the next 5 years that outpace the last 50 years and will revolutionize how we travel, transport goods and live our daily lives.





Our team are seasoned venture capital investors with broad experience in emerging technology investing utilizing a proven ROI driven investment process. We have spent the last 6 years working in this vertical, developing contacts with leading consultants and thought leaders, researching and selecting the best new disruptive technologies and identifying the leading companies that will allow the 4th generation industrial revolution in mobility connected transportation to unfold.



