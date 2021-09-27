Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker And Trisha Yearwood Added To Grand Ole Opry® 5,000th Saturday Night Broadcast Lineup On October 30, 2021

GARTH BROOKS, DUSTIN LYNCH, DARIUS RUCKER AND TRISHA YEARWOOD ADDED TO GRAND OLE OPRY ® 5,000th SATURDAY NIGHT BROADCAST Tweet this

Opry 5,000th Photos and Assets Available Here

The Opry's 5,000th Saturday night broadcast milestone includes a month of celebrations, a limited-time exhibit and a night of unforgettable performances on the legendary Opry stage. The first of the night's two ticketed shows will be available to stream live on Circle Network, including its Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.

WSM Radio began to air the show that would become the Grand Ole Opry in 1925 before expanding to television and eventually digital streaming platforms. The Opry has been on the airwaves longer than any other broadcast program of any medium anywhere in the world and has continued to produce original shows for 5,000 Saturday nights through the Great Depression, World War II, two Nashville floods and, most recently, a global pandemic.

"I think we all long for something that we can hang onto that gives us a source of comfort, a source of steadiness and something we can count on," said Opry Member Marty Stuart at the August kickoff event for the Opry 5,000th. "In the midst of turmoil and the best of times, that circle has seen it all… the Opry has proven itself to be this indelible kind of thing that not only America, but the globe can count on – that on Saturday night, there's a beam of goodness that, if you find it, you're going to plug into that. It makes a difference in your heart."

To further celebrate its legacy, the Opry launched a limited-time exhibit, Opry Memories: Celebrating 5,000 Saturday Night Broadcasts, that takes guests on a journey through the past almost 100 years. inception of WSM and the first Opry broadcasts and continues forward covering special moments from milestone broadcast eras of 1,000 broadcasts up to present day. The exhibit features artifacts and photos from current Opry members including Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood and many others, as well as items from some of the Opry's earliest stars including Roy Acuff, DeFord Bailey, Minnie Pearl, and more.

Since its inception, the Opry has helped launch the careers of countless iconic artists and continues to recognize and foster new talent alongside some of country music's most legendary performers. With the help of Circle, the Opry is reaching its largest audiences to date, earning the #1 spot on Pollstar's Top 100 Livestreamers Chart across all genres for 2020. Opry Live can be found on Circle via Peacock, DISH Network, Redbox, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast®, XUMO and STIRR, bringing its country lifestyle programming to millions more through TVs, smartphones and tablets.

The Grand Ole Opry's month-long celebration of the historic 5,000th Saturday night broadcast is presented by Humana and sponsored by Tecovas, GEICO and Jewelry Television.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Opry.com/5000.

Opry's 5,000th Saturday Night Broadcast Sweepstakes:

EXPERIENCE NASHVILLE LIKE A COUNTRY MUSIC STAR! The Opry is ready to treat you like a star! Celebrate the Opry's 5,000th Saturday night broadcast with a weekend getaway to Music City where you'll get VIP treatment with tickets to our Opry 5000 Saturday celebration and show, hotel stay at the iconic Gaylord Opryland Resort. The Opry will throw in $5,000 to spend while you're in Nashville. To enter the sweepstakes click HERE or go to www.Opry.com/5000.

About the Grand Ole Opry:

Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. The Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com , Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com .

SOURCE Grand Ole Opry

Related Links

https://www.opry.com/

