Gartner Analyst Alan Dayley Joins BigID's Strategic Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in reimagining data management, announced today that Alan Dayley, former Gartner VP and Analyst for metadata management, master data management, and data governance, has joined BigID. Previously, Alan spent 14 years at Gartner while co-authoring Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management and Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM). In addition, Alan initiated industry coverage for unstructured data management as the lead author and initiator of Gartner's Market Guide for File Analysis Software.

His decision to join BigID reflects an extensive tenure of evaluating data management vendors while speaking to customers, and researching the market direction.

Alan will provide his expertise and strategic guidance in the areas of data management, data governance and analytics, metadata management, MDM, file analysis, and more - while leading BigID's analyst relations program.

Prior to joining Gartner, Alan was at Veritas Software, Novell, Quest Software, Proclarity and 3M, where he held positions in product management, product marketing and competitive/market intelligence.

"This is a great opportunity to apply my industry expertise to one of the fastest growing data management software vendors," said Alan Dayley, Director of Analyst Relations at BigID. "BigID brings together the key data management elements of data privacy, security and governance into an elegant solution that assists organizations to create the most value out of their data assets while at the same time protecting the data and ensuring their customers that privacy rights are being upheld."

"We are delighted to have Alan join our team," said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. "Alan's resume speaks for itself: he is one of the leading analysts in the field of data management and to have him join BigID is a testament to the company's momentum in the market."

