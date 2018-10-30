Gartner Lists Resco in Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms

Access 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774358/Resco_Gartner.jpg )

MADP were, "First defined by Gartner in 2012 as a platform for addressing and consolidating enterprise mobile app development projects across business-to-employee (B2E), business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) app use cases. Today, MADPs are still primarily used to address those diverse mobile app requirements, but they also increasingly support responsive web app development, conversational channels, wearables and immersive devices." This year's Magic Quadrant evaluated 19 vendors in the MADP market and positioned Resco in the Niche Players quadrant.

"We are proud to be included for the first time in Magic Quadrant research report. We believe that being recognized by a global authority like Gartner reflects that we are moving in the right direction with our ambition to provide a truly comprehensive platform for business mobility. From our perspective, as a technology vendor with more than 19 years of experience, we still strive to further improve our products and ensure success of our customers and partners." Resco's CEO, Radomir Vozar

About Resco

Resco, founded in 1999, is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. The team of Resco professionals utilizes its long-time expertise to design products for corporate customers, developers, and system integrators. Resco Cloud technology enables companies to create business applications that enhance the productivity of professionals on-the-go and can be integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce. Currently, Resco products are utilized by more than 2000 customers and 500 partners around the world.

For more information please visit: http://www.resco.net

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms," Jason Wong, Van L. Baker, Adrian Leow, Marty Resnick, 17 July 2018.

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Resco.net