Gartner Names TheLogicValue Cool Vendor in Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLogicValue, a Valencia, Spain-based Fintech company, announced today that it was the only European Fintech recognized by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner, in its October 2020 report, "Cool Vendors in Banking". The Gartner October 2020 'Cool Vendors in Banking' listed five vendors. As per the report, "Banks use an increasing range of emerging technologies to provide innovative products and services, optimize costs and scale digital banking."



Gartner's recognition is a testament to TheLogicValue's assistant, which combines technology with great financial knowledge and content, allowing TheLogicValue to take a leap into financial virtual assistants. It highlights the capabilities and content that Julia has, confirming the differences and unique focus in relation to the rest of the market competitors, which adds value to the financial institution and the end customer.



The assistant is implemented among others, in the neobank MyInvestor for mortgages and investment funds and in the North American Ualett for cash advances, in English and Spanish, by phone and chat. The assistant also has knowledge on taxes, pension plans and shares.



The company, founded five years ago as a start-up, has the support of shareholders and partners to increase its operations internationally.



About TheLogicValue



TheLogicValue is a fintech company that specializes in risk assessment algorithms and making automated, value-based conclusions available to investors, financial advisors, and organizations of all sizes so that these users may make smarter, more profitable risk and investment decisions. Uses for TheLogicValue's software spans from institutional portfolio management to risk assessment for individual mortgage lending. The application can assist with solving complex calculation questions on taxation, stocks, funds, mortgages, or personal loans while also improving productivity, reducing costs, and increasing the traceability of risks. The company's customizable platform, which can integrate with financial institutions' own APIs, updates and accelerates legacy analysis methods with the power of world-leading cloud and artificial intelligence technologies. This enables an easy path to assessment process automation, cross-selling, and sales scaling. The company is headquartered in Valencia, Spain, with operations in Europe and the USA. For more information, visit https://thelogicvalue.com.

