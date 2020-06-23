Gartner's Software Advice Names Bright Pattern a 2020 FrontRunner for Call Center Software

Bright Pattern leads the call center category with a customer rating of 4.74 out of 5 with perfect ratings for customer support and value for money. Bright Pattern received customer ratings higher than Five9, Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact, RingCentral, 3CLogic, Talkdesk and other popular vendors. Additionally, Bright Pattern ranks No. 1 for ROI out of all CCaaS vendors per customer reviews with a deployment time that's nearly half the industry average at just 1.6 months.

"We are happy to be a leader in the FrontRunners quadrant yet again," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "This is our third consecutive year in the quadrant which highlights our high scores in usability and customer satisfaction. With so many vendors in the customer service space, it is hard for companies to select the best technology provider for achieving their business goals. Companies like Gartner and Software Advice help to rate vendors and inform buyers of top solutions in the industry. Recognition as a FrontRunner by Gartner's Software Advice is incredible validation as we continue to innovate our product to build better customer experiences."

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on usability and user recommendations for small businesses.

Bright Pattern Customer Reviews on Software Advice:

"We looked at several cloud-based companies that offered omnichannel services, and Bright Pattern was the only one to provide everything we need to support our Fortune 1000 clients and our at-home agents in a scalable, reliable, and super easy-to-use package," said Rob Duncan, CEO of Omni Interactions.

"Bright Pattern is a true omnichannel contact center, built for the modern contact center," said Roger Meador, Co-Founder of TruSource Labs. "I haven't found anyone doing it better."

"My job is to go where the customer conversation is happening," said Gavin Blair, Head of Customer Experience or Canary. "Because Bright Pattern is so dedicated to bridging the gap between customers and customer service centers, I believe their service will continue to provide channels that are cutting edge."

View more reviews and customer ratings on our Software Advice profile page .

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels, emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger, by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by G2 Crowd for No. 1 for ROI and speed of deployment.

About Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice , text, chat , email , video , messengers , and bots . Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Software Advice or its affiliates.

