Gary C. Berliner, MD, MPH, MS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary C. Berliner, MD, MPH, MS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his prominent role as Founder and Family Physician at the Chestatee Emergent Medical Care Center.

As a solo medical practice serving North Georgia, Chestatee Emergent Care proudly offers affordable health care and emergent treatment in Dawsonville, Georgia. In May 2002, Dr. and Mrs. Berliner opened the Chestatee Emergent Medical Care and designed it to be a comprehensive rural health care clinic that operates like a small town Country Doctor's Office or a Mini Emergency Room, for stabilization & transport as necessary. He and his highly trained and dedicated team continuously demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity to provide quality healthcare services. Services are offered at a low cost, flat-rate.



Leading an impressive career for 27 years, Dr. Berliner has gained valuable professional experience in emergent care. As the founder of Chestatee Emergent Medical Care Center, he offers a vast repertoire of expertise in preventative medicine, family healthcare, and minor surgeries and is committed to providing these services in a relaxed, rural setting. He has garnered a laudable reputation for his remarkable contributions to the community.



An academic scholar, Dr. Berliner completed his undergraduate studies with his Bachelor's degree in biology, minoring in humanities and English literature at Chaminade University in Hawaii. Following graduation, he went on to earn his Master of Science degree in biology and immunobiology from American University and completed Neurological research at Baylor College of Medicine. Later, he obtained his Medical degree at Texas A&M University School of Medicine, followed by a Pediatric residency at Scott and White Memorial Hospital, and a Community health and medicine residency at Morehouse School of Medicine. Furthering his education, he earned a Master's degree in Public Health from Emory University and a Master of Science degree in epidemiology from Rollins School of Public Health.



In order to stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Berliner is an active member of the Medical Insurance Professional Group. He lectures on public health at both of the local Rotary Club, and Lion's Club.



When he is not practicing medicine, Dr. Berliner serves as a Judo referee, and referee supervisor traveling extensively for the sport. He is an 8th-degree black belt in Judo and was an alternate on 2 US Olympic teams. He also enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, kayaking, scuba, sailing, and surfing.



A family man, Dr. Berliner is happily married to Elizabeth Welk-Berliner, Ph.D. for 27 years and they have four children.



Dr. Berliner dedicates his success and this recognition to Harry Weinstein, MD; Harry Epstein, MD; Paul Johnson, MD; and Father Skyler, Vice President of Chaminade University.



For further information, please visit https://chestateeemergentcare.com/.

