Gary F. Moore, M.D. F.A.C.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary F. Moore, M.D. F.A.C.S. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of medicine as a Doctor in Neurotology. Dr. Moore also has expertise in Otolaryngology, skull vase surgery, balance, hearing loss, and facial nerve function.

Dr. Moore is a physician at Central Plains ENT & Audiology. He specializes in neurotology and skull base surgery. This includes the evaluation and treatment of skull base tumors, balance disorders causing dizziness, facial nerve disorders, all types of hearing loss, and tinnitus. In addition to this role, he is a Full Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He has been on the faculty at UNMC since 1983, serving as an Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Vice Chairman, and Interim Chairman.

To prepare for his career, Dr. Moore attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he received a Bachelor of Science (BS). For medical studies, he earned a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1979. He then completed a residency in surgery at Des Moines Veterans Hospital from 1979 to 1980, transitioning to UN Medical Center for a residency in otolaryngology- head and neck surgery from 1980 to 1983 and to the University of Zurich in Switzerland for a fellowship in otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery in 1988. Offering his expertise across multiple states, he received a medical license in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Moore is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNSF), American Neurotology Society (ANS), and Triological Society. A charter member of the North American Skull Base Society (NASBS), he serves as a member of the Metro Omaha Medical Association, Nebraska Medical Association (NMA), Nebraska Academy of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, Omaha Midwest Clinical Society, Acoustic Neuroma Association (ANA), North and Prosper Ménière Society. He maintains hospital affiliations with the Midwest Surgical Hospital, Methodist Hospital, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Luke's Midland Regional Medical Center, Regional West Medical Center, and Boys Town Research Institute. A noted humanitarian, he volunteers at Countryside Community Church and Habitat for Humanity, serving on The Board of Directors of the Nebraska Foundation and the Board of Trustees for UNL- UNMC - UNO - UNK Campaign for Nebraska.

On top of these accomplishments, Dr. Moore has received numerous awards such as the Honor Award for Teaching by AAO-HNSF, Outstanding Achievement Award by the AOA Spring Convocation, Physician's Recognition Award by AMA, and Merit Award for Scientific Display How Well Presented by Omaha Mid-West Clinical Society. An academic scholar, he has published numerous works such as "Utilization of preoperative cerebrospinal fluid drain in skull base surgery" and "Long-Term Surgical Results for Glomus Temporale Tumors".

Dr. Moore is married to Iris J. Moore, M.D. FACS. They have three children together.



Dr. Moore dedicates this recognition in loving memory of Lyal Leibrock, M.D., the program chairman of Neurosurgery for the University of Nebraska, Professor Fisch, Head of the ENT Department in Zurich, Switzerland, and to his wife, Iris Moore, M.D., F.A.C.S.

