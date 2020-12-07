Gary Pevey Announces Solution for Covid-19 Economic Impact: The Wealth Advantage 2.0

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Pevey, President of Wealth Design Group, the Northern California wealth planning firm, today announced a six-phase program designed to help individuals establish a foundation for continuity and long-term success in achieving wealth building goals following the impact of the Covid-19 economic meltdown. It is called the Wealth Advantage 2.0. The six phases of the program include: Discovery and Orientation, Critical Factor Analysis, Goal Achievement Design, Wealth Foundation Builder, Wealth Accumulator and Income and Legacy Creator.

At Wealth Design Group, we define our role as advocates on behalf of businesses and families who require highly specialized financial services. We specialize in working with families and owners of closely held business under a variety of comprehensive planning strategies and tactics. Our goal is to help them maximize value and minimize risk for their assets. Gary Pevey of Wealth Design Group in Sacramento California designed the Wealth Advantage 2.0 strategy. It is comprised of six phases: Discovery and Orientation, Critical Factor Analysis, Goal Achievement Design, Wealth Foundation Builder, Wealth Accumulator and Income and Legacy Creator.

"We originally created the Wealth Design Advantage program with individuals, business owners and families in mind who require highly specialized financial and advisory services," stated Gary Pevey. "But now with the huge financial impact created by the Covid-19 virus and the resulting economic uncertainty, the Wealth Advantage 2.0 program allows anyone to reassess their current financial situation and start readjusting their plans for an optimum outcome.

"In just one virtual meeting we can identify a personalized strategy based on this system. Then we get to work implementing the individual strategies to get them back on track and continuing the success and continuity of their legacy creation."

With over 40 years in the financial services business, Gary Pevey has helped hundreds of business owners and families with their financial planning needs. Gary holds professional designations as: Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). Every plan developed by Gary Pevey and Wealth Design Group focuses on balancing the clients' wealth creation while minimizing risks, minimizing taxes, and maximizing benefits to allow them to achieve their optimum retirement income potential.

"Our specialty is helping people with financial solutions and sophisticated resources to facilitate the complex corporate and personal financial decisions that must be made as they look at their long-term retirement and legacy goals," stated Pevey. "It's what we are here for, it's what drives us."

