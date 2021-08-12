Gary R. Wakeman, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary R. Wakeman, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Medicine for his exceptional work in the field of Emergency Medicine and his accomplishments at Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home.

Gary R. Wakeman, MD

Gary R. Wakeman, MD, has been practicing medicine for over 25 years. As an emergency physician in the small rural community hospital of Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home in Gloversville, NY, Dr. Wakeman treats patients with many different needs. Dr. Wakeman is a high-level specialist who treats patients with trauma, infectious diseases, and other emergency needs. His specialty is using a special technique to treat lacerations.

Preceding his career in medicine, Dr. Wakeman attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He then earned his Medical degree from Albany Medical College. To complete his first residency, Dr. Wakeman worked with patients at the Conemaugh Valley Hospital in 1977. Following that, he took on a residency in family medicine at the University of Minnesota at Fairview in 1979. He was formerly certified in family practice medicine, and has been certified in emergency medicine since 1988.

In his current role, Dr. Wakeman has been working at Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home as an Emergency Medicine Physician for eight years. The facility has 84 beds for patients who require individualized care and nursing. The staff provides a safe and compassionate environment to provide for the emotional and physical wellbeing of all patients. The facility offers short- and long-term residential health care, including rehabilitation services and a highly skilled team of nurses and healthcare professionals.

Dr. Wakeman maintains affiliations with the American College of Emergency Physicians and the American Academy of Family Practice. He is board-certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM), which certifies emergency physicians who meet rigorous educational and professional standards.

Awarded and recognized for his years of hard work, Dr. Wakeman was recognized by Health News Today, Pro News Report, and was named one of Hudson Valley's Top Doctors, all in 2021.

Dr. Wakeman would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to Michael Melas, MD, who was his family physician and inspiration; and his mentors, Richard Salluzzo, MD, and Robert Wervlin, MD.

