Gary Shields joins CureScience™ Institute Advisory Board to Accelerate Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CureScienceTM Institute, a San Diego based non-profit organization, developing curative therapies through data-centric and patient-centric approaches, announced today the addition of venture capitalist Gary Shields to the Advisory Board. The Institute is focused on leveraging early diagnostics, regenerative medicine, and immunomodulation to enable a new generation of precision diagnostics and novel approaches to treat diseases. Recently, the Institute has marshaled its resources and expertise to focus on treating COVID-19.

On the innovation side, the Institute has opened a new front to work with startups and industry stakeholders to build a translational ecosystem. The Institute will engage early-stage innovators to build a novel pipeline of early diagnostics and therapeutics within the broader context of healthcare and life sciences. Additionally, the Institute is working with industry partners to explore new avenues of engagement, primarily concentrated on building a patient-centric ecosystem. The core philosophy is to integrate genomics, proteomics, and other omics along with individual digital health signatures to build repositories and make patients as intrinsic stakeholders. Further, the Institute envisions patients becoming active partners in launching and sustaining the patient-centric ecosystem. The Institute has already filed new patent applications for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Institute is taking a unique approach of building transdisciplinary ThinkTanks who will oversee and build these pipelines. In addition to the core scientific activities, the team will be expanding to incorporate expertise from industry, capital markets, and patient advocates to build the engagement networks. "The Institute's unique value of empowering the patients by making them the stakeholders within the ecosystem is very promising and exciting," said Gary Shields, CFA, founder of Avtech Ventures and experienced Investment Banker. "Working with startups and building a translational ecosystem is critical to achieving the goals of precision medicine," he said.

"Data-centricity and patient-centricity are the core tenants of our mission and vision. Our three-pronged approach of bringing innovations, patient engagement, and care management is essential to realize the goals of precision medicine," said Dr. Shashaanka Ashili, Interim CEO of CureScience™. "Gary brings decades of venture capital experience, and his insights would be instrumental in fostering relationships with innovators," he added.

