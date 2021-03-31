Gary Thelander is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SALINAS, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Thelander is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his professional excellence in the legal field and his unwavering dedication to serving the legal community with Thelander Law.

Gary Thelander

Proudly serving Salinas, Santa Cruz, and San Benito, Thelander Law, takes pride in providing services that will exceed your expectations. The well-respected firm includes a team of skilled paralegals, investigators, and local bail bondsmen, and more specializing in all facets of criminal law. Thelander Law demonstrates the highest standard of professionalism, honesty, and integrity so that you can make the right decisions under challenging circumstances.

Admitted to the California State Bar, Criminal Law Attorney Gary Thelander has garnered 25 years of vast knowledge and experience in his field. He is the founder of Thelander Law, where he is devoted to providing a haven where even the most difficult conversations are had without judgment or criticism. In his 25 years of practice, Mr. Thelander has personally participated in the defense or prosecution of the following types of cases: domestic violence, murder charges, weapons charges, gang-related charges, drug-related charges, theft-related charges, and more. He works with his team of highly trained investigators in case assessment, analysis, and presentation. In addition, Mr. Thelander served the community as a public prosecutor, both as an Assistant Deputy District Attorney in Santa Cruz County and Deputy District Attorney in Monterey County.

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Thelander obtained his Associate of Arts degree from Cabrillo College in 1991 and his Juris Doctor degree at the Monterey College of Law. He remains abreast of the latest legal developments in criminal law by maintaining active memberships with the California Bar Association, Monterey County Bar Association, California Lawyers Association, Criminal Law Section, and Monterey School of Law Alumni Association.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Mr. Thelander was honored with the Outstanding Achievement award from the Constitutional Rights Foundation in 1997 and recognized as an Elite Lawyer in 2020.

To learn more, please visit https://www.salinascalawyer.com/.

