Gary Ticoll Joins Bruce Zirinsky In Greenberg Traurig Alliance; Further Expands The Firm's Restructuring And Bankruptcy Capabilities

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig continues to grow the resources available to help its clients with their restructuring and bankruptcy issues by expanding its exclusive strategic alliance with Bruce Zirinsky, Greenberg Traurig former Co-Chair of Restructuring & Bankruptcy, to include former Greenberg Traurig shareholder Gary Ticoll. Ticoll has now joined Zirinsky as a participant in the alliance which went live this past week.

Both Ticoll and Zirinsky live in South Florida but practice nationally and globally. Their alliance activities will be run from the firm's Miami office.

Ticoll is a seasoned practitioner who has worked closely with Zirinsky for many years. He represents institutional investors, public and private corporations, bondholders, hedge funds, post-petition lenders and acquirers of distressed assets in complex corporate reorganizations, both out of court and in Chapter 11, involving domestic, multi-jurisdictional and cross-border matters across a wide variety of industries, including shipping, aviation, telecommunications, automotive, healthcare, finance, and real estate.

"We began planning the bolstering and expansion of our global restructuring team over the last year or so, from the US to The Netherlands, Germany, Italy and, of course most recently, London, with Ian, and then our strategic alliance with Bruce," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "We felt the strong and long 'up cycle' was peaking and we have a long tradition of being ready for change."

"Working with Bruce has always been an honor and privilege, and I greatly enjoyed my fulfilling years working with my many friends and colleagues at Greenberg Traurig. I am excited to be able to do so again," Ticoll said.

"Bruce and I always intended for Gary to join him and our strategic alliance, also basing his activities in Miami. Gary is a great guy and a well-known and seasoned expert, having worked with Bruce and our firm for many years," Rosenbaum said.

"Today this alliance is even more important given the unprecedented period of disruption we are all experiencing," Rosenbaum added. "Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice is prepared for the challenge of addressing the most complex issues for businesses that may appear regionally, nationally, and globally from economies hampered by COVID-19, recession, or any other catastrophic occurrence. To that end, beyond the alliance, we will have some important news next week of additional well-known restructuring lawyers joining the firm in multiple offices across the United States. None of this happens overnight, but we are ready to roll just when our clients will need us most."

Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, with approximately 75 attorneys worldwide, has broad advisory and litigation experience with the often-complex issues that arise in reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales, in both domestic and cross-border situations and proceedings. With offices in commercial centers across the United States and throughout the world, the firm utilizes its invaluable business network to offer critical advice and counsel to multiple constituencies in insolvency situations.

