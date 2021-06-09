Gary Vaynerchuk, Seth Godin and Swan Sit headline Elementor's annual event, a live virtual conference for web creators

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementor , the leading open source website builder platform, is celebrating 5 years with #webcreators2021, an open-for-all live virtual conference inviting web creators, designers, marketeers, digital thinkers and web dreamers of the world to meet and get inspired by some of the most iconic creators of our generation taking place at 11 am (EST) June 16, 2021.

#webcreators2021 aims to take a look at the future of the web and web creation. Icons of the internet, marketing and design world, including Swan Sit will be speaking on big brand secrets that every web creator should know. Gary Vaynerchuk and Seth Godin will be speaking on preparing your business for what's next and skills for independent creators. They will also take questions from the audience in live Q&A sessions.

"We are enabling web creators to realize their full potential," explained Yoni Lukensburg, CEO of Elementor. "Elementor unleashes the infinite creative power of web creators by giving them the tools they need to build professional websites, innovate and stretch their creative limits. Our passionate global community of web creators are highly talented, engaged, and supportive of each other and this event is for them."

Elementor was founded in 2016 by Yoni Luksenberg and Ariel Klikstein with a vision to create the ultimate platform for professional web creators to utilize their full potential through open source via WordPress. With over 8 million websites and counting, and a passionate community spread out over 157 markets, developers, designers and marketers have chosen Elementor as their #1 platform of choice. Elementor broke the mold and in just 5 years almost 5% of all websites are built with Elementor.

"When big changes happen in society, big changes in consumer behavior stick," said Gary Vaynerchuk. "Covid brought many people different ways to consume information and buy products and that doesn't change when we go back to life post-Covid -- I am excited to talk more about this during the conference."

"This conference is not about directing professional web creators to build advanced features, it's about enabling them the freedom to dream, to make a difference," said Seth Godin. "Building the future of the internet requires an inclusive culture where individuality and collaboration meet to create possibility."

You can find more information about #webcreators2021 and register here .

Elementor is the leading website builder platform on WordPress. Serving over 8 million websites, Elementor's code-free, open source platform empowers web professionals including web developers, designers, and marketers in 157 countries.

