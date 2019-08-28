Gary Vaynerchuk To Headline The First Ever Digital Agency Expo In New York

The Digital Agency Expo is a three day event from September 17 - 19 in New York, NY and is hosted by DigitalMarketer.com , the premier online community for digital marketing professionals. DigitalMarketer annually serves as the host of the Traffic & Conversion summit, which attracts more than six thousand marketers annually to San Diego. Past T&C speakers have included Daymond John, Richard Branson, Rachel Hollis and Jay Abraham.

"The Traffic & Conversion Summit began 11 years ago as a mastermind meeting with one hundred people. As the profession of digital marketing has grown, so has the event, attracting some of the best marketers in the world. This year, the Traffic & Conversion summit welcomed six thousand people. We knew we needed to expand the event to the East Coast in some capacity which led to the creation of DAX, a unique opportunity for digital agency owners to gather and network with one another. Gary is one of the leading minds in marketing and social media today and we are thrilled to have him speak at Digital Agency Expo," said DigitalMarketer CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Deiss.

In addition to hearing from Vaynerchuk, event speakers include Deiss; CEO of War Room Mastermind, Roland Frasier; Co-Founder of Sales Pipeline Accelerator, Jason Swenk; and CEO of Accelity, Jackie Hermes.

Early bird tickets are still available at $1,495 and will allow for admission to the event, general seating for more than 30 sessions, access to the welcome party and networking events. VIP Tickets are also available at the early bird price of $1,995 and include private VIP-only registration, VIP red carpet entrance with early admission to all ballrooms, front-row seating in the main room, access to the VIP reception and other amenities.

The platinum experience is $9,995 and affords attendees all the amenities of the VIP ticket along with a 90-minute private meet and greet with Gary Vaynerchuk and Digital Agency Expo speakers, official event recordings and notes and a 30-minute business growth strategy session with Ryan Deiss or Roland Frasier.

DigitalMarketer will again host the Traffic & Conversion Summit in March 2020 and is expecting an attendance of ten thousand. Future growth includes global expansion, with an event in Amsterdam already scheduled for June 2020 and plans to host an annual Traffic & Conversion Summit annually in the Fall on the East Coast.

To learn more or to register for Digital Agency Expo, visit digitalagencyexpo.com.

About DigitalMarketer

Founded in 2012, DigitalMarketer is an e-learning company that offers digital marketing training and certification for marketing professionals, founders, and digital agencies. The Austin, Texas-based company offers professional certifications, online trainings, live workshops, and also manages one of the largest communities of digital marketers in the world, "DM Engage." With tens of thousands of customers all around the globe, DigitalMarketer has become one of the world's leading voices sharing the best of what works in digital marketing.

