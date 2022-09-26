Gas Engine Market in North America: USD 468.61 Mn incremental growth expected between 2021 and 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Gas Engine Market in North America by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the gas engine market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 468.61 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas Engine Market in North America 2022-2026

Factors such as the increase in business activities, and the development of modernized public and private infrastructure have significantly contributed to the growth of the commercial sector in North America. Similarly, the residential sector has been witnessing steady growth over the years with increasing disposable income, an increase in lending activities, and the recovery of the housing market in the region. The growth of these sectors has subsequently increased the dependence on third-party power suppliers to avoid power cuts during critical times. Many such factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for efficient heat and power generation in North America and the abundant availability of natural gas in North America are some of the key market drivers. However, the presence of close substitutes will challenge market growth.

The gas engine market report is segmented by application (power generation, co-generation, and others), end-user (power, industrial, residential, and commercial), and geographic (North America).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the power-generating segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for gas engines for power generation or standby power systems by various end-users, including power plant operators (utilities), industrial, commercial, and residential end-users.

Similarly, the power industry will emerge as the prime end-users for gas engines in North America over the forecast period. The replacement of a significant number of coal-fired power plants with natural gas-fired power plants is fostering the growth of the segment. Also, the abundant availability and low prices of natural gas are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers gas engines such as G12CM34 gas engines.

The company offers gas engines such as G12CM34 gas engines. China National Petroleum Corp.: The company offers oilfield services, petroleum engineering and construction, equipment manufacturing, financial services, and new energy development.

The company offers oilfield services, petroleum engineering and construction, equipment manufacturing, financial services, and new energy development. Cummins Inc.: The company offers gas engines such as Cummins X15N engines.

The company offers gas engines such as Cummins X15N engines. Fairbanks Morse LLC: The company offers engines, power systems, and control solutions for marine vessels along with related parts and services.

The company offers engines, power systems, and control solutions for marine vessels along with related parts and services. INNIO Jenbacher GmbH and Co. OG: The company offers gas engines such as J208 and J920 FleXtra gas engines.

The company offers gas engines such as J208 and J920 FleXtra gas engines. China Yuchai International Ltd.

DEUTZ AG

HD Hyundai Co.Ltd.

IHI Corp.

JFE Engineering Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Liebherr International AG

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

R Schmitt Enertec GmbH

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Siemens AG

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

Gas Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 468.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., China Yuchai International Ltd., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Fairbanks Morse LLC, HD Hyundai Co.Ltd., IHI Corp., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH and Co. OG, JFE Engineering Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Liebherr International AG, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., R Schmitt Enertec GmbH, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens AG, Westport Fuel Systems Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

