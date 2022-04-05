Gas Generator Market Size to Grow by USD 3.61bn | Increasing Instances of Power Grid Failure to Drive Growth | Technavio

Apr 05, 2022, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas generator market size is expected to grow by USD 3.61 bn from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.
Gas Generator Market: Driver
The increasing instances of power grid failure are driving the global gas generator industry. India is the third-largest producer and consumer of electricity in the world. It is estimated that the urban population in India will reach 600 million by 2030, according to the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM). However, the country's electricity infrastructure is not reliable, with many power cuts every day. Other countries in APAC and MEA, such as Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Ghana, and Nigeria, have also been facing rampant blackouts for the past decade. Therefore, the growing frequency of power grid failures is projected to enhance market growth during the forecast period.
Gas Generator Market: Challenge
The availability of diesel generators is challenging the global gas generator market growth. Several initiatives and changes have been implemented to improve the overall efficiency of diesel-powered generators. Engines in diesel generators have been modified with combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Several government regulations on PM levels in the air and extensive R&D by generator vendors have resulted in the development of diesel with comparatively lower sulfur content. These factors will make diesel generators more popular and, in turn, impede the growth of the global gas generator market.
Gas Generator Market: Segmentation Analysis
By end-user, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to be more inclined toward the use of gas generators in the coming years owing to the various environmental regulations imposed on the use of diesel in engines and generators. The need for an uninterrupted power supply has become important, with rapid industrialization happening globally, especially in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India.
By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for high-power supply solutions in the automotive and energy industries and the availability of natural gas reserves will drive the gas generator market growth in Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Russia are the key countries in the gas generators market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.
Gas Generator Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.01
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 26%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Iran, China, and Russia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Endress Elektrogeratebau GmbH, Generac Power Systems Inc., Himalayan Power Machines Mfg Co., Kohler Co., DIMAX International GmbH, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., R Schmitt Enertec GmbH, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aggreko Plc
- Exhibit 93: Aggreko Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Aggreko Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Aggreko Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Aggreko Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Aggreko Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Atlas Copco AB
- Exhibit 98: Atlas Copco AB - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Atlas Copco AB - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus
- 10.5 Briggs and Stratton LLC
- Exhibit 103: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 110: Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Generac Power Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 122: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Kohler Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Kohler Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
- Exhibit 126: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 138: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations
