Gas Insulated Switchgear Market: CAGR is Expected to Accelerate at 8.07% | Top Vendors Include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, and Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio
Aug 27, 2021, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Insulated Switchgear Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the gas insulated switchgears market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 8.44 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing construction activities is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as volatile raw material prices will challenge market growth.
The gas insulated switchgear market report is segmented by application (high voltage GIS and medium voltage GIS) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Moreover, 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for gas insulated switchgear in the region.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
Related Reports on Industrials Sector Include:
Global High Voltage Switchgear Market: This industry research report identifies ABB, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, and Toshiba as the key vendors in the global high voltage switchgear market. The report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by insulation type (GIS and AIS) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). To get exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report of the Latest Version
Global Hybrid Switchgear Market: This industry research report identifies ABB, GE, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, and Toshiba as the key vendors in the global hybrid switchgear market. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the major factors that will drive and challenge market growth and the major market trends as well. To get exclusive insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report of the Latest Version
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
