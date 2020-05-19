Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size Worth $3,228.3 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas pipeline infrastructure market size is expected to reach USD 3,228.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a revenue/volume based CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising natural gas imports along with growing investments in infrastructure and network expansion are likely to strengthen the market demand.

The market is primarily driven by replacement of existing pipeline infrastructure owing to requirement for enhanced safety and emergency response planning. In addition, network expansion across several regions will further provide a major boost to the market growth. For instance, Gazprom invested RUB 5.9 billion on infrastructure expansion in the Sakhalin Region, constructing nine inter-settlement gas pipelines in between 2008-2018.

Key suggestions from the report:

Gathering pipeline is the fastest growing segment, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period owing to the discovery of new reserves across several regions such as U.S. and China with gathering pipelines transporting gas from the production source to another facility for further refinement or transmission

Distribution pipeline accumulated the largest revenue share in the operation segment with USD 1,693.78 billion in 2019 owing to growing demand for natural gas in end-use sectors including residential/ commercial segment, gas power plants, and industrial/ manufacturing facilities

The transmission pipeline segment registered a revenue-based CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period owing to rising gas pipeline imports and exports all across the world

The metering station segment is anticipated to attain a significant value of USD 1,856.61 billion by 2027 owing to the requirement for accurate measurements in fiscal metering and custody transfer transactions

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness fastest expansion with a revenue-based CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Rising natural gas consumption in the emerging economies and growing reliance on imports from other regions is positively influencing the market growth in Asia Pacific

Some of the significant industry participants are Enbridge, Gazprom, TC Energy Corporation, Kinder Morgan , Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Saipem, Engas, Alliance Pipeline, National Oilwell Varco, ChelPipe, and Europipe GmBH.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Operation (Gathering, Transmission, Distribution), By Application (Compressor, Metering), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gas-pipeline-infrastructure-market

Technological advancements including smart pipeline pigs, advanced control systems, remotely operated automatic valves, and penetration of IoT integrated devices are likely to enhance the industry outlook. However, increasing gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower is expected to lead to cost overrun and project delays, thereby hampering the market growth.

The companies follow cost-of-service approach to charge transportation tariff from shippers utilizing their assets to transport gas and other liquids. The tolls are designed to allow the industry participants recover capital and operating costs, service debts, and provide a return to its investors. Higher return on investment is expected to positively influence the market growth. Industry participants are further adopting several strategic initiatives to enhance their foothold over the market. For instance, in December 2019, Pembina Pipeline Corporation announced acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited and U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gas pipeline infrastructure market on the basis of operation, application, and region:

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Operation Outlook (Volume, '000 Kms; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Gathering



Transmission



Distribution

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Compressor Station



Metering Station

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Volume, '000 Kms; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Russia



Asia Pacific



India





China





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





Qatar

