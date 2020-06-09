Gas Sensor Market to Garner $1.33 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Gas Sensor Market by Gas Type (Carbon Monoxide, Methane, Hydrogen, Ammonia, Oxygen, and Others), Technology (Infrared Gas Sensor, Photo Ionization Sensor, Electrochemical Gas Sensor, Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor, Metal Oxide-Based Gas Sensor, Catalytic Gas Sensor, and Others)and End Use (Defense & Military, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global gas sensor market accounted $823.1 million in 2019, and is projected to hit $1.33 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Advent of gas sensors in HVAC system, growth in government standards and regulations concerning emission control, and surge in need for air quality monitoring in smart cities have boosted the growth of the global gas sensor market. However, high initial cost of the device hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growing trend toward the internet of things (IoT) is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Get Instant Access to Report – Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2410

COVID-19 scenario:

The widespread of COVID-19 has adversely affected the global gas sensor industry.

Though a complete impact of COVID-19 is still unknown, the negatively affected supply chain would lead to a shortfall of raw material that would last less than a year.

The use of gas sensors in the healthcare sector would increase as they are used in oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other respiratory systems. Construction of new hospitals, care homes, and healthcare centers would increase the demand for gas sensors.

Methane segment held the largest share

By gas type, the methane segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global gas sensor market, owing to its usage in domestic gas leakage detector, industrial combustible gas detector, portable gas detector, and in gas leak alarm. However, the oxygen segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the study period, owing to the increase in the adoption of oxygen gas type sensors.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2410

Infrared gas sensor segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

By technology, the infrared gas sensor segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to the incorporation of IoT in infrared gas detection and its penetration in the industrial sector. However, the electrochemical gas sensor segment dominated the market in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the global gas sensor market, due to rise in demand for the electrochemical sensor for emission control.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market

The global gas sensor market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is pertaining to increase in demand for sensors due to capacity addition in the refinery sector and growth in the IoT sector in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia. On the other hand, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Get a Customized Report – As per Requirement: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2410

Major market players

Honeywell Analytics

Sensirion

Nemoto Gas Sensors

GASTEC Corporation

Figaro Engineering Inc

Alphasense

MSA

Membrapor

Dynament

Amphenol

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Similar Exclusive Reports:

Pressure Sensor Market Size to Garner $24.84 Billion by 2027

Humidity Sensor Market Expected to Reach $11.85 Billion by 2027

Global Smart Sensor Market to Reach 143,657.6 Million by 2027

MEMS Sensor Market Expected to Reach $60.6 Million by 2026

RFID Sensor Market Expected to Reach $26.67 Billion by 2024

Global Sensor Market Predicted to Reach $287.00 Billion by 2025

Global Nanosensors Market Expected to Reach $1,321.3 Million by 2026

Pre-Book Now with Flat 10% Discount:

Vapor Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Temperature Sensor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research