Gas South and Cobb EMC to Host Inaugural Virtual Forum on Energy

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, a leading natural gas provider in the Southeast, and parent company Cobb EMC will host "Energy Forward," a new virtual symposium on key issues affecting the energy industry's future.

The forum, which is free to attend, will take place on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. Registration for "Energy Forward" can be done by visiting Energyforward.Eventbrite.com.

"Even before the pandemic, there were already significant shifts happening in the energy market," said Kevin Greiner, President & CEO of Gas South. "While the current circumstances keep us from bringing people together in a traditional sense, we are excited to have so many thought leaders joining us virtually to engage on these critical issues and trends in our industry."

"Energy Forward" will feature virtual panels on the following topics:

Energy Disruption: Adjusting To A New Market will explore the supply and demand dynamics that are creating disruptions and opportunities for businesses around the Southeast.

will explore the supply and demand dynamics that are creating disruptions and opportunities for businesses around the Southeast. Moderator: Peter Heintzelman , President & CEO, Cobb EMC

, President & CEO, Cobb EMC

Panelists: Misty Blizzard (Southern Power Company) and Brian Smith (Shell Energy)

(Southern Power Company) and (Shell Energy) Covid-19: Utilities & Resiliency will assess how the pandemic has fundamentally altered the energy sector and the short- and long-term impact on the industry.

will assess how the pandemic has fundamentally altered the energy sector and the short- and long-term impact on the industry. Moderator : PJ Zonsius , Director of C&I Business Development, Gas South

: , Director of C&I Business Development, Gas South

Panelists : Bryan Batson (Southern Company Gas) and Chuck Eaton (Georgia Public Service Commission)

: (Southern Company Gas) and (Georgia Public Service Commission) Reimagining Energy: A Low Carbon Future will address the pathways to more sustainable sources of energy and the ensuing opportunities for innovation, investment and market share.

will address the pathways to more sustainable sources of energy and the ensuing opportunities for innovation, investment and market share. Moderator : PJ Zonsius , Director of C&I Business Development, Gas South

: , Director of C&I Business Development, Gas South

Panelists : Mike Zenker (NextEra Energy Resources), Kevin McCrackin (Marlin Gas Services/Chesapeake Utilities Corporation) and Ben Go (bp Energy Company)

: (NextEra Energy Resources), (Marlin Gas Services/Chesapeake Utilities Corporation) and (bp Energy Company) Southeast Spotlight: Energy As An Economic Driver will discuss energy's role in creating economic growth in the Southeast and the competitive advantages inherent to operators in the region.

will discuss energy's role in creating economic growth in the Southeast and the competitive advantages inherent to operators in the region. Moderator: Kevin Greiner , President & CEO, Gas South

, President & CEO, Gas South

Panelists: Chris Clark ( Georgia Chamber of Commerce), Mark Wilson ( Florida Chamber of Commerce) and Roy Bowen (Georgia Association of Manufacturers)

"I am excited to facilitate a discussion on Energy Disruption and how the market has changed from just a year ago and what the potential disruptions of the future might be," said Peter Heintzelman, President & CEO of Cobb EMC. "I hope you can join us."

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com .

About Cobb EMC:

Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative. The company safely delivers reliable electricity to more than 200,000 residential and commercial consumers in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Cobb EMC is consistently recognized for low-cost, reliable power, a commitment to renewable energy and giving back to the communities it serves. Cobb EMC is one of the largest EMCs in the nation, and the company's wholly owned subsidiary Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.CobbEMC.com.

