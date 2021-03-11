Gas South Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team

ATLANTA, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, announced today two key additions to its leadership team, marking the latest step in the continued merging of Gas South with Infinite Energy, which it acquired in December 2020.

The two new additions to the Gas South leadership team are Stacy Paez, who has been appointed chief legal and people officer, and Jason Dolder, who will serve as vice president of sales for the Atlanta-based company, which now serves over 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale customers throughout the southeastern U.S.

"When we acquired Infinite Energy, we were excited not just about welcoming its customers to our family, but also adding some of its very talented leaders," said Kevin Greiner, Gas South's president and CEO. "Given both Stacy and Jason have been with Infinite for over a decade, the wealth of knowledge and experience they possess will be incredibly valuable to our organization."

Prior to joining Gas South, Paez served as both general counsel and VP of legal and HR at Infinite Energy. Since arriving at Infinite in 2009, she has held a number of roles, including corporate counsel, HR manager and executive director of human resources. Originally from Pennsylvania, the married mother of two attended Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla., then received a law degree from the University of Florida.

"Just as I did for Infinite Energy, I'm grateful for the opportunity to shape the employee experience at Gas South," said Paez. "The culture at Gas South is already well-regarded throughout the industry, and I look forward to continuing and furthering that legacy."

Dolder was the vice president of sales and marketing at Infinite Energy and a member of the company's executive management team. In his previous role, he was responsible for determining the sales, marketing, and customer experience strategic plan, and oversaw Infinite Energy's commercial and residential customer acquisition and customer care teams. Hailing from Iowa, Jason stayed close to home in receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University, and an MBA from the University of Illinois.

"I'm thrilled to lead the sales team and bring my passion for energy to Gas South," said Dolder. "With our growing footprint and expanded infrastructure, there is no limit to what we can accomplish together."

In addition to its new hires, Gas South also announced the retirement of Andri Weathersby, a 25-year call center operations veteran who served as vice president of customer care since 2019. Due to Weathersby's retirement, Gas South is launching a nationwide search for his replacement, with an emphasis on experienced servant leaders who have a passion for customer service. Qualified and interested applicants are encouraged to seek more information and apply by visiting this link.

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

