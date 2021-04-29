Gas South Becomes Natural Gas Leader in Florida Commercial Market

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, announced today the final stage in the transition of its Infinite Energy customers in Florida, as they officially became Gas South customers on May 1, 2021.

The transition began with the acquisition of Infinite Energy in December 2020, with the Gainesville, Fla.-based energy provider operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gas South since the deal was completed.

"This is a day we have been working toward since we began discussing this merger, so we are very excited for our new customers in Florida to officially be under the Gas South banner" said Kevin Greiner, Gas South's President and CEO. "We look forward to delivering outstanding customer service across 'The Sunshine State' and displaying all the ways we aim to 'Be a Fuel for Good' in the communities we serve."

As Infinite Energy customers officially move to Gas South, they will not experience any changes to their natural gas service, rate plan or monthly customer service fee. All existing fixed-rate plans with Infinite Energy will be honored by Gas South through the full term of the contract.

"We recognize change can be difficult, so we have been working diligently in the six months since our acquisition of Infinite Energy to ensure a smooth transition for our customers, added Greiner. "While the name at the top of the bill will change, we are confident Infinite Energy customers will seamlessly become part of the Gas South family."

Gas South expects the acquisition to more than double its annual revenue to nearly $1 billion and expand its customer base to over 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale customers throughout the southeastern U.S.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 425,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

Media contact:

Adam Schick

The Wilbert Group

404-510-9597

[email protected]



SOURCE Gas South

Related Links

http://www.GasSouth.com

