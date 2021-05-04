Gas South's Kevin Greiner Named 2021's "Most Respected Business Leader" by Georgia Trend

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas South, the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southeast, celebrates the selection of President and CEO Kevin Greiner as Georgia Trend's "Most Respected Business Leader" of 2021.

Greiner is featured on the cover of the magazine's May 2021 issue in recognition of his leadership of Gas South since its inception in 2006. Over the past 15 years, Greiner has transformed the company from an upstart natural gas marketer with a customer base of 150,000 in Georgia to one of the country's most respected providers of retail and wholesale energy supply, with a customer base of approximately 450,000. Gas South's influence reached new heights in 2020 when it acquired Florida-based Infinite Energy, a deal that made the company the leading natural gas provider by sales volume to retail customers in both Georgia and Florida.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition, which is ultimately a reflection of the team and culture we've built at Gas South," said Greiner. "It's their dedication to our core mission to 'Be a Fuel for Good' in the communities we serve that inspires me every day."

Greiner was previously included in Georgia Trend's list of "100 Most Influential Georgians" in January 2021, appearing alongside powerful business leaders like Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Georgia Chamber of Commerce president Chris Clark and entertainment magnate Tyler Perry.

Greiner's fingerprints can be found all over Gas South's big-picture initiatives, highlighted by its dedication to achieving greater diversity and inclusion in its workforce, continued commitment to donate 5% of profits to children in need and long-term pledge to renewable energy sources. All three initiatives are bearing fruit, as Gas South was recently named one of Atlanta's top workplaces by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, delivered $1.2 million in COVID-19 aid to organizations helping children during the pandemic, and announced plans to invest at least $50 million toward solar energy projects by the end of 2023.

"We didn't get to this point as a company by standing on the sidelines, so I take this recognition from Georgia Trend as a sign that what we are doing at Gas South is resonating," added Greiner. "With that being said, we have every incentive to keep striving to support our communities, our employees, our industry and our environment in all that we do."

Greiner did his undergraduate studies at Wesleyan University and holds master's degrees from the University of Michigan in business administration and natural resource policy. An active member of the community, he currently serves as the board chair for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, and on the boards of directors of the Georgia Chamber, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, Select Cobb, Learn4Life and the Atlanta Opera.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. Following the acquisition of Infinite Energy in 2020, Gas South now serves more than 450,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and New Jersey. Gas South offers simple and straightforward rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of profits to support children in need. Gas South is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

Media Contact:

Adam Schick

The Wilbert Group

404-510-9597

[email protected]

SOURCE Gas South

Related Links

http://www.GasSouth.com

