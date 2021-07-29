Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024 | Enhanced Efficiency of Gas Turbines to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The enhanced efficiency of gas turbines will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gas Turbine Market is segmented as below:

Product

Heavy-duty Gas Turbine



Aeroderivative Gas Turbine

End-user

Power Generation



Mobility



Oil And Gas



Others

Technology

CCGT



OCGT

Geography

APAC



MEA



North America



Europe



South America

Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gas turbine market report covers the following areas:

Gas Turbine Market size

Gas Turbine Market trends

Gas Turbine Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of GTCC and IGCC technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the gas turbine market growth during the next few years.

Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gas Turbine Market, including some of the vendors such as Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gas Turbine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas turbine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbine market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

CCGT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OCGT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Capstone Turbine Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

General Electric Co.

IHI Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

OPRA Turbines

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

