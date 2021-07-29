Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024 | Enhanced Efficiency of Gas Turbines to Boost Growth | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the gas turbine market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The enhanced efficiency of gas turbines will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gas Turbine Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Heavy-duty Gas Turbine
- Aeroderivative Gas Turbine
- End-user
- Power Generation
- Mobility
- Oil And Gas
- Others
- Technology
- CCGT
- OCGT
- Geography
- APAC
- MEA
- North America
- Europe
- South America
Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gas turbine market report covers the following areas:
- Gas Turbine Market size
- Gas Turbine Market trends
- Gas Turbine Market industry analysis
This study identifies the development of GTCC and IGCC technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the gas turbine market growth during the next few years.
Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gas Turbine Market, including some of the vendors such as Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Capstone Turbine Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gas Turbine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gas Turbine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gas turbine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gas turbine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbine market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- CCGT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- OCGT - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Power generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mobility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ansaldo Energia Spa
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Capstone Turbine Corp.
- Caterpillar Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- IHI Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- OPRA Turbines
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
