Gas Turbine Market Size to Grow by USD 2.54 billion | Enhanced Efficiency and Robustness of Gas Turbines to Drive Growth | Technavio

In-Scope:

CCGT:

The gas turbine market share growth by the CCGT segment will be significant during the forecast period. CCGT can make use of any type of fuel, such as coal, gas, nuclear, or solar energy, as the heat is supplied externally to the working fluid.

Out-of-Scope:

OCGT

Vendor Insights-

The gas turbine market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors in the market include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG among others.

Gas Turbine Market Driver:

Gas Turbine Market Driver:

Enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines:

The demand for gas turbines is expected to increase, owing to their increased efficiency, the implementation of strict carbon emission regulations, and the reduction in the cost of power generation when gas turbines are used. Leading manufacturers are investing heavily in the development of high-efficiency gas turbines and are constantly looking for gas turbines with better efficiencies, which will fuel the growth of the global gas turbine market during the forecast period.

Gas Turbine Market Challenge:

Inherent challenges of handling natural gas:

There is a risk of gas leaks into the atmosphere in gas-fired power plants. Natural gas consists of methane, which is odorless and 82 times more potent than carbon dioxide, in terms of global warming. Incidents related to natural gas storage leaking are a major concern for environmentalists who monitor global warming. Hence, the governments of various countries are expected to come up with stringent gas storage regulations for natural gas-powered gas turbine power plants, which will hinder the growth of the global gas turbine market during the forecast period.

Gas Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.88% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

