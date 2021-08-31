Gas Turbine Market to Record Growth Worth $ 2.54 bn with Ansaldo Energia Spa and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. emerging as Key Growth Contributors| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The enhanced efficiency and robustness of gas turbines, growth of distributed power generation base, expanding natural gas pipeline networks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, investments in alternate energy sources and volatility in oil and gas prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gas Turbine Market is segmented as below:

Technology

CCGT



OCGT

Product

Heavy-duty Gas Turbine



Aeroderivative Gas Turbine

End-user

Power Generation



Mobility



Oil And Gas



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Capstone Green Energy Corp., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., IHI Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OPRA Turbines, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants of the gas turbine market in the heavy electrical equipment industry. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gas turbine market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Turbine Market size

Gas Turbine Market trends

Gas Turbine Market industry analysis

Gas Turbine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gas turbine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gas turbine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gas turbine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas turbine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Heavy-duty gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aeroderivative gas turbine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

CCGT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OCGT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Capstone Green Energy Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

General Electric Co.

IHI Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

OPRA Turbines

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

