NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas Turbines for Thermal Power, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022



Summary

Gas Turbine is a combustion engine that can convert natural gas or other liquid fuels to mechanical energy.It consists of an air compressor, turbine blades, and a combustion chamber.



Gas Turbines are designed to produce pressurized gas by burning natural gas or other liquid fuels, which is used to turn the turbine blades. Gas turbines possess high power-to-weight ratios compared to other reciprocating engines; offering benefits such as high operation speeds, low lubricating oil consumption, and low operating pressures.



Global warming and other harmful environmental effects have become a high priority for economies in recent years.These concerns have led many countries like the US, India, European Union (EU) member states, and China to adopt stringent emissions norms, thereby encouraging the use of cleaner sources of power generation.



In this scenario, natural gas is expected to be a strong competitor for coal.



The total global gas turbine market registered is projected to reach approximately $7bn in value by 2022. In terms of the market volume, the market witnessed 41.24 gigawatts (GW) in 2017. The majority of the market revenue is estimated to come from the US and China, along with other emerging economies in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Factors such as gas turbine advancement, power plant capacity additions to meet electricity demand, stringent emission norms, and recent shale gas discoveries across the globe are the major factors having a positive impact on the gas turbine market.



The report "Gas Turbines for Thermal Power, Update 2018 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022", offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global gas turbines market. The report offers in-depth analysis of gas turbines market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, the UK, and Saudi Arabia) level.



The report analyzes the Gas Turbines market value and volume for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) period.The report covers the drivers and restraints affecting the Gas Turbines market, country-wise annual capacity additions and market value, competitive landscape for respective countries in 2017, and key upcoming projects.



Profiles of major Gas Turbine manufacturers are also presented in this report.



Scope

The report analyses gas turbines market.



Its scope includes -

- Analysis of the growth of gas turbines market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

- The report provides gas turbines market analysis for key countries including the US, Mexico, China, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Egypt, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

- The report offers country level gas turbines market size analysis with respect to market value and volume for the historical (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) periods.

- It provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2017, key upcoming projects, and profiles of major players in gas turbines market.



