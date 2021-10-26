Gas Utilities Market Growth Variance Will be USD 383.58 bn | Growth in Global Natural Gas Demand to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 26, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Utilities Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the gas utilities market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 383.58 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growth in global natural gas demand will be one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as volatility in oil and gas prices will challenge market growth.
The gas utilities market report is segmented by End-user (Power generation, Residential and commercial, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for gas utilities in Europe.
Some Companies Mentioned
- CMS Energy Corp.
- Duke Energy Corp.
- E.ON SE
- ENGIE SA
- Iberdrola SA
|
Gas Utilities Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 383.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.66
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Russian Federation, China, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CMS Energy Corp., Duke Energy Corp., E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, Iberdrola SA, National Grid Plc, Nextera Energy Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, and Southern Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
