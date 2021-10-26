Gas Utilities Market Growth Variance Will be USD 383.58 bn | Growth in Global Natural Gas Demand to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in global natural gas demand will be one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as volatility in oil and gas prices will challenge market growth.

The gas utilities market report is segmented by End-user (Power generation, Residential and commercial, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key markets for gas utilities in Europe.

Gas Utilities Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 383.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.66 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Russian Federation, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CMS Energy Corp., Duke Energy Corp., E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, Iberdrola SA, National Grid Plc, Nextera Energy Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, and Southern Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

