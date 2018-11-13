GasBuddy Partners With ParkWhiz's Arrive™ Network

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GasBuddy and the ParkWhiz Arrive Network are teaming up to offer drivers more ways to save money and make fueling and parking more convenient - all within a single interface. Starting today, GasBuddy users can now find, book and pay for parking at thousands of lots and garages nationwide within the GasBuddy app, as well as earn GasBack™ - rebates in the form of free gasoline - when they use the service.

"GasBuddy is about providing drivers with the biggest everyday savings on gas anywhere, even when you're looking for a parking spot," said Michael DiLorenzo, Chief Marketing Officer at GasBuddy. "By partnering with ParkWhiz, we are widening opportunities for our users to live their lives and get free gas when they do."

Additionally, the partnership allows the two companies to build on their respective APIs to power a single parking and fuel solution that automakers, fleets, navigation and other mobility partners can tap into. Users will have access to the ParkWhiz Arrive Network, which enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to reserve a space in advance or by simply driving up and gaining friction-free access to thousands of participating parking lots and garages - without pulling a ticket or taking out a credit card. A powerful last-mile solution, the Arrive Network combines new wireless technologies with ParkWhiz's innovative parking platform and industry-leading parking inventory footprint.

"Each car owner spends a considerable amount of time and resources fueling and parking their vehicle. In fact, drivers spend nearly $5,000 per year on just traffic and parking-related costs," said Dan Roarty, President and COO of ParkWhiz. "We are excited to partner with GasBuddy to provide drivers added convenience and savings, while also laying the foundation for a single platform that any mobility partner can access to create new revenue streams for their business."

About ParkWhiz

ParkWhiz is the leading transactional platform that enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to find, book and pay for parking. The company offers the largest inventory of parking spaces for drivers to reserve before reaching their destinations, saving both time and money. Working with all major parking operators, it delivers transactional parking as a value-added service to major brands in sports and entertainment, travel, automotive and navigation, including Ford, Ticketmaster / Live Nation, Groupon, Madison Square Garden and many others. The company also operates two consumer-facing brands of its own—ParkWhiz and BestParking—available for Apple, Android and Amazon Alexa. ParkWhiz also powers the Arrive Network which provides friction-free access to parking lots in select markets. ParkWhiz has parked millions of vehicles and is operational in over 230 cities across North America and expanding rapidly. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is a company that connects drivers with their Perfect Pit Stop. As the leading source for crowdsourced, real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 gas station convenience stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia, millions of drivers use the GasBuddy app and website every day to find gas station convenience stores to shop at based on fuel prices, location and ratings/reviews. GasBuddy's first-of-its-kind fuel savings program, Pay with GasBuddy , has saved Americans more than $3.6 million at the pumps since its launch in 2017. The company's business solutions suite, GasBuddy Business Pages, provides Fuel Marketers and Retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience. For more information, visit www.gasbuddy.com .

