GasBuddy Team Launches OneShot Golf, a COVID-Safe Mobile Golf Game Combining Robots and Live Video

REGINA, SK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A team at 54e Dev Studios started by Dustin Coupal, GasBuddy Co-Founder, and Tim Borgares, GasBuddy Senior Developer, has set its sights on changing the world of Esports with the launch of OneShot Golf. Their new mobile app is the world's first competitive golf game that puts anyone in control of real-world golfing robots from the safety of their home.

54e has developed Connected Reality (CR) technology that combines real-time user communication and ultra-low latency live video to control robots from distant locations. OneShot Golf has used this technology to build a new class of skills-based Esports. 54e operates a warehouse full of golfing robots, complete with hundreds of mini-golf courses that users can access in real-time from their mobile device. Players use the OneShot Golf app to compete with each other in daily tournaments and win prizes.

"We wanted to bring something unique to the Esports space - an experience that can't be found anywhere else in the world," said Dustin Coupal, Co-Founder and CEO of 54e Dev Studios. "We're super excited about the launch of OneShot Golf, which lets users control a real putter and hit a real golf ball on a real mini golf course."

"OneShot Golf is an incredible way to continue an activity you know and love in a socially-distanced world. Our players get a true-to-life golf experience with all the competition, gameplay, and social aspects they crave, regardless of their location or restrictions." said Tim Borgares, Co-Founder and CTO of 54e Dev Studios. "Many millions of dollars have been spent building physics engines in an effort to mimic reality. Using CR and a warehouse full of golfing robots we are bringing true-to-life physics to competitive Esports."

OneShot Golf proves that you can't fake real. Any live video that you have watched in the past decade is not truly "Live". It's not real time. It's typically multiple seconds delayed. Even the best technologies from the live streaming service apps that you know and love have multiple seconds of latency. The Connected Reality technology developed by 54e changes the paradigm, bringing a true live video experience to Esports.

OneShot Golf is now available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about OneShot Golf visit www.54e.dev

About 54e Dev Studios

54e Dev Studios is a technology company bringing innovation to mobile Esports. 54e was founded in 2019 by GasBuddy Co-Founder Dustin Coupal and GasBuddy Senior Developer Tim Borgares along with a number of other early GasBuddy team members. GasBuddy is a consumer app that helps users find the cheapest gas prices in their region, which they grew to over 60 million downloads and 12 million monthly active users before selling to Oil Price Information Systems (OPIS) in March 2013. 54e Dev Studios plans to revolutionize the world of robotics with their Connected Reality Technology.

