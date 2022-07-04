Gasket and Seals Market Size to Grow by USD 18.36 billion | 41% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

For more insights related to market growth, Read our Sample Report

Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: New entrants are attracted to the market owing to the expansions and developments happening in end-user industries. However, they require significant capital to enter the market and offer products with differentiation. Hence, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The gasket and seals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB SKF

Aesseal Plc

Boyd Corp.

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Flowserve Corp.

Freudenberg FST GmbH

Smiths Group Plc

Tenneco Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the gaskets and seals market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets in APAC. The demand for energy and chemicals has increased rapidly in APAC owing to a shift toward urbanization.

Key Segment Analysis

The automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gaskets and seals are used to hold together various parts of the automotive assembly. Some of the end-users in this segment are focusing on expanding their presence. Such expansions can also influence the demand for gaskets and seals for automotive applications during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by the automotive industry is driving the gasket and seals market growth. For example, gaskets are used in the engines of automobiles to maintain the pressure and prevent the leakage of fluids and entry of contaminated particles. Seals are used in bearings, drivelines, steering systems, suspensions, and wheels of automobiles. They are also used in other applications.

Fluctuation in raw material prices and installation issues are challenging the gasket and seals market growth. Changes in raw material prices have an impact on the cost required for manufacturing gaskets or seals. This can lead to fluctuations in the profit margins of companies. The design and installation considerations also pose a challenge to manufacturers.

Gasket And Seals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

