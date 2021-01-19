GasLab™ to Distribute NevadaNano's Ground-Breaking Molecular Property Spectrometer™ Gas Sensors

RENO, Nev., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NevadaNano Inc., the world's leading innovator in gas detection technology, today announced an alliance with GasLab™ to distribute the company's Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS™) sensors to its diverse customer base including companies in the industrial, chemical, and refrigerant markets. GasLab cited NevadaNano's depth of expertise in chemical and MEMS sensor technologies and its sensors ability to detect gases across a broad range of concentrations as key factors in their decision to add the MPS sensors to their portfolio.

"We are delighted to welcome GasLab to the NevadaNano family," said Bob Vigdor Director of Sales, NevadaNano Inc. "We are looking forward to leveraging the relationships they have across the United States with companies developing next-generation products that require highly accurate and reliable gas detection technology to ensure safe and healthy work environments."

NevadaNano's MPS flammable gas sensors deliver unprecedented reliability and accuracy. Unlike traditional sensors, the MPS sensors accurately report 0-100% Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) across 15 different gases with a single factory calibration and no field maintenance over their lifetime. The MPS flammable gas sensor's accuracy is enhanced by integrated, real-time measurements and built-in compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity. Gas concentration readings are accurate across the full environmental range, including rapid environmental transients, delivering best-in-class accuracy while eliminating false positives. The company's MPS sensors are inherently immune to long term drift and poisoning.

"GasLab decided to partner with NevadaNano because of their extensive experience in the manufacturing and design of MEMS and MPS based sensor technologies," said Irene Hicks, CEO of Gaslab. "We know there is a need in the market for precise measurement of hydrocarbons, refrigerants, and flammables. Working with NevadaNano's MPS sensor technology, we can provide advanced solutions for these expanding markets."

About GasLab

GasLab has over 30 years of experience within the gas detection industry. The company's CEO, Irene Hicks, spent years managing a German-based gas detection company supplying all hazardous gas detection devices to the South African mining industry. Her success led the parent company to ask her to head up their US facility. When she left the mining industry, she took her knowledge of gas detection and manufacturing and built an e-commerce company alongside her husband, entrepreneur and engineer, Ray Hicks. Today, Gaslab.com is recognized as a leader in offering advanced gas sensing solutions and technologies. For more information, visit www.GasLab.com or email [email protected].

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano's detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. MPS technology was developed at the University of Nevada, Reno, and supported by DARPA, the DOD, and the Department of Homeland Security. NevadaNano holds an exclusive license for 43 inventions and 24 patents for on-chip chemical analysis technology. For information visit NevadaNano.com or connect on Linkedin.

