Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market to record USD 4.16 Bn growth -- North America to occupy 38% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 4.16 billion, between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The global GDI system market is fragmented and comprises some well-established players that manufacture GDI systems. These vendors are continuously working on developing high-quality and durable GDI systems for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturers.

Some of the prominent vendors in the global GDI system market include Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motonic Corporation, Park-Ohio Holdings Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC. These vendors have established a sizeable market presence. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) select the vendors based on the degree of superiority and features of their GDI systems. This enables vendors to compete with larger players more effectively, thereby intensifying the competition in the market.

Although the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for electric vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle

The passenger car segment holds the largest share of the market. The growing demand for SUVs and other premium passenger vehicles is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America will emerge as a key market, occupying 38% of the global market share. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers such as Ford and General Motors Co. (GM) is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as low gasoline prices, low-interest rates, easy credit, low unemployment rate, the improving labor market, and increasing vehicle leasing activities are supporting the growth of the gasoline direct injection system market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market report covers the following areas:

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasoline direct injection (GDI) system market vendors

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autocam Corp. Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Carter Fuel Systems LLC, Clean Air Power, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., GP Performance GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Liebherr International AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MOTONIC Corp., MSR Jebsen Technologies, Nostrum Energy, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Stanadyne LLC, STMicroelectronics International NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 89: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 94: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 99: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 102: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 104: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 MOTONIC Corp.

Exhibit 109: MOTONIC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: MOTONIC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: MOTONIC Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Nostrum Energy

Exhibit 112: Nostrum Energy - Overview



Exhibit 113: Nostrum Energy - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Nostrum Energy - Key offerings

10.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 115: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH

Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Stanadyne LLC

Exhibit 122: Stanadyne LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: Stanadyne LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Stanadyne LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 125: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

