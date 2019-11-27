Gaston Capital to host Carolina's first Health Care Symposium

Among the companies making presentations are Charlotte-based Diamond Orthopedic, which has developed a unique faceted bone screw; Mobility Designed, a Kansas City company that has invented a revolutionary crutch and cane system; and Bold Therapeutics, a Vancouver biotech company that is driving new cancer therapies to market.

Charles W. Schellhorn, a longtime Gaston Capital partner and well-known healthcare executive, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

TechWorks is located at 52A Ervin Street in Belmont, North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper recently toured the facility, giving it statewide exposure. To reserve a spot at the symposium, call Susan Newton at 704 461 8883. Seating is limited to 150 attendees.

SOURCE Gaston Capital Partners