Gastric Electrical Stimulator Market - In-depth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Gastric Electrical Stimulator Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. The gastric electrical stimulator is an electronic stimulation device that has the ability to manage gastroparesis. Gastroparesis is a disorder or condition that affects the nerves of the stomach and averts them to perform its regular functions. Usually, the stomach breaks the solid food into small particles but during the process of gastroparesis, food does not move into the small intestine and remains in the stomach longer than usual. These conditions cause an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine and ground the symptoms like chronic nausea or vomiting and can also source constipation.

Enterra Therapy System, the only gastric electrical stimulator has been officially approved to manage gastroparesis on the basis of humanitarian device exception suggestions by US FDA. With this, gastric electrical stimulators market is being propelled by the incompetence of medication option to treat gastroparesis. This is the only routine option that is available to treat chronic nausea and vomiting allied with gastroparesis. This is one of the major factors that is helping the gastric electrical stimulator market to witness growth tremendously in the present scenario.

Looking at its futuristic development, there is regulatory body support for management of a rare condition that is now a significant trend and is expected to boost the growth of the market in the estimated time span. Considering this immense hype, existing, as well as new investors, have started investing tremendously in this market and this will also encourage the manufacturers to come up with some intense innovations. Thus, the gastric electrical stimulator market will foresee an enormous development in the near future.

The gastric electrical stimulator market is segmented on the basis of application (gastroparesis, obesity); by end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

One of the main application that is enhancing the growth of the gastric electrical stimulator market is gastroparesis. Gastroparesis cannot be treated with the help of normal medication treatment as it will lead to malnutrition and dehydration. Here, the gastric electrical stimulator is used to manage and cure this condition. It is basically a small battery-powered device that is being entrenched under the skin in the lower abdominal area. It has been projected that gastroparesis will hold the highest share of the gastric electrical stimulator market during the forecast period and will continue its supremacy.

Among the mentioned regions, North America is the most striking market for the gastric electrical stimulators, as it holds the largest share of the market in the current scenario. This region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period because there is a rise in the awareness among the healthcare professionals regarding gastroparesis. Followed by this, Europe is expected to grow massively in the forthcoming years owing to the increase in the prevalence of diabetes associated with gastroparesis. In the near future, the gastric electrical stimulator market will continue to come up with some extraordinary product innovations to attract new consumers and investors, for them to continue the domination.

Some of the prominent key players profiled in the gastric electrical stimulator market report are Medtronic, IntraPace, ANS, Metacure, Rishena and EnteroMedics. All the leading companies are including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures to enhance the growth of the market efficiently.

The five-year forecast for the gastric electrical stimulator market shows a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3 percent driven by increased demand from the Gastroparesis, Obesity and others segment, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company.

Gastric electrical stimulation is a surgical procedure where an implantable device, also referred to as a gastric pacemaker, is implanted in the stomach wall to electrically pace the gastric musculature. Gastric electrical stimulation has been used to treat chronic drug - refractory nausea and vomiting secondary to gastroparesis, and for management of obesity.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the gastric electrical stimulator market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the gastric electrical stimulator market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the gastric electrical stimulator market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global gastric electrical stimulator market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Demand for this market rises from the Gastroparesis, Obesity and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global gastric electrical stimulator market.

