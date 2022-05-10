Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Favorable initiatives & Increasing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Analysis Report by Product (Endoscopic mechanical devices, Endoscopic thermal devices, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/gastrointestinal-bleeding-treatment-market-industry-analysis

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market growth are the favorable initiatives and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. The increasing prevalence of esophageal, colorectal, gastric cancers and colon polyps will further augment the growth of the market. For instance, as per the CDC, about 3.5 million adults were screened for colorectal cancer in 2018. Similarly, awareness about GI bleeding increased among physicians and patients has increased over the last few years. In addition, various countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK have implemented screening initiatives. Moreover, governments, private institutions, and leading vendors have intensified their awareness campaigns for gastrointestinal diseases. For instance, Olympus, a key market vendor, has designated the month of March every year as Colon Cancer Awareness Month and organizes various awareness programs. Such factors will boost the market growth in the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market growth is the high treatment costs. This makes market penetration difficult, especially in price-sensitive markets such as developing and emerging economies. Even in developed countries, small hospitals and private physician's clinics may not opt for endoscopic kits due to budget constraints. Equipment maintenance is another factor that adds to the financial burden of end-users. Surgeons in developing and emerging countries are still reluctant to choose endoscopic surgeries owing to their high price. Advances in endoscopic procedures have increased the prices of endoscopic systems, making treatments unaffordable for most patients in developing economies. The high cost of the procedure and lack of reimbursement in developing economies will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Players:

The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development (R and D) to compete in the market.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed Corp.

Cook Group Inc.

EndoClot Plus Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG

STERIS Plc

University Hospitals

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Endoscopic mechanical devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

Endoscopic thermal devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 188.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.73 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., EndoClot Plus Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG, STERIS Plc, and University Hospitals Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Endoscopic mechanical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Endoscopic mechanical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Endoscopic mechanical devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Endoscopic mechanical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Endoscopic mechanical devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Endoscopic thermal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Endoscopic thermal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Endoscopic thermal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Endoscopic thermal devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Endoscopic thermal devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 89: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 94: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Exhibit 101: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 102: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Exhibit 104: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Overview



Exhibit 105: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Key offerings

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 107: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 112: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG

Exhibit 117: OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: OVESCO ENDOSCOPY AG - Key offerings

10.11 STERIS Plc

Exhibit 120: STERIS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: STERIS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: STERIS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: STERIS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: STERIS Plc - Segment focus

10.12 University Hospitals

Exhibit 125: University Hospitals - Overview



Exhibit 126: University Hospitals - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: University Hospitals - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

