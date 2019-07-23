Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Overview

The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, GI tract division, end-user, and region.







A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market.



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market has been segmented into endoscopic hemostatic devices, closure devices, and others.The endoscopic hemostatic devices segment has been bifurcated into thermal devices and mechanical devices.



Additionally, the market has been segmented based on the GI tract division and end-user.



Based on end-user, the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, STERIS plc, and US Medical Innovations, LLC.



The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market has been segmented as follows:



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market, by Product

Endoscopic Hemostatic Devices

Thermal Devices

Mechanical Devices

Closure Devices

Others



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market, by GI Tract Division

Upper GI Tract

Lower GI Tract



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Global Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa



